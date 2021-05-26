Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pacira BioSciences Announces Top-line Results From Phase 3 STRIDE Study Evaluating EXPAREL As A Lower Extremity Nerve Block

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

-- Study did not demonstrate statistical significance for primary endpoint of pain reduction from 0 to 96 hours for EXPAREL versus bupivacaine HCl --

-- EXPAREL achieves highly statistically significant reductions in pain and total opioid consumption from 24 to 96 hours versus bupivacaine HCl (p<0.01) --

-- EXPAREL also hits statistical significance for area under the curve cumulative pain scores from 12 to 96 hours versus bupivacaine HCl (p<0.02) --

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, today announced topline results from its Phase 3, randomized, double-blinded, active-controlled, multicenter STRIDE study. EXPAREL administered as combined sciatic (in popliteal fossa) and saphenous (in adductor canal) nerve blocks did not demonstrate statistical significance for the study's primary endpoint of reduction in cumulative pain scores from 0 to 96 hours as measured by the area under the curve versus bupivacaine HCl. EXPAREL did achieve statistical significance versus bupivacaine HCl for secondary endpoints of reducing cumulative pain scores from 24 to 96 hours post-surgery (p<0.001) and total opioid consumption from 24 to 96 hours post-surgery (p<0.01). EXPAREL also achieved statistical significance versus bupivacaine HCl for area under the curve cumulative pain scores from 12 to 96 hours (p<0.02). The EXPAREL group achieved and maintained mild pain at 36 hours (Least Square Mean NRS 3.0) while bupivacaine HCl was in the moderate range (Least Square Mean NRS 4.7).

There were no clinically relevant safety issues observed in STRIDE, specifically no reports of falls and no serious adverse events observed in the study.

Next Steps

  • STRIDE offers important insights into the critical position of EXPAREL as the cornerstone of multimodal protocols to achieve both early onset and prolonged pain management goals.
  • The company will complete a full analysis of the STRIDE study and plans to discuss these highly informative data and next steps with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
  • Pacira plans to submit the full results from the Phase 3 STRIDE study for presentation at future scientific conferences and for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

"In the absence of preoperative multimodal therapy, the study demonstrated the advantages of EXPAREL versus bupivacaine from 24 hours and beyond. The findings from this study are valuable and demonstrate the ability of an EXPAREL long-acting lower extremity nerve block to provide significant pain relief that extends to 96 hours. These data also add to the significant body of evidence supporting the excellent safety profile of EXPAREL," said Dave Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences. "The market is in need of additional approaches to safe and effective opioid-sparing pain management as the surgical suite remains a key gateway to opioid misuse and abuse. We look forward to discussing these important findings with FDA and defining the next steps for broadening the EXPAREL label to include lower extremity nerve blocks."

About STRIDE

This Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, active controlled, 3-arm study evaluated 120 subjects undergoing lower extremity surgeries after receiving ultrasound-guided combined sciatic (in popliteal fossa) and saphenous (in adductor canal) nerve blocks. Subjects were randomized (1:1:1) to one of the following three treatments arms administered in an equally divided dose to the two nerves:

  • EXPAREL: Subjects received 20 mL (266 mg) EXPAREL mixed with 20 mL saline
  • EXPAREL + bupivacaine HCl: Subjects received 20 mL (266 mg) EXPAREL admixed with 20 mL (50 mg) 0.25% bupivacaine HCl
  • Bupivacaine HCl: Subjects received 40 mL (100 mg) 0.25% bupivacaine HCl

The study's primary endpoint was the area under the curve (AUC) of the NRS pain intensity scores from 0 to 96 hours post-surgery comparing EXPAREL to 0.25% bupivacaine HCl. Secondary endpoints included total postsurgical opioid consumption from 0 to 96 hours comparing EXPAREL to bupivacaine HCl and the AUC of the NRS pain intensity scores from 24 to 96 hours post-surgery comparing EXPAREL to bupivacaine HCl.

Prior to each procedure, patients in this study received mild sedation with 1 to 2 mg of midazolam intravenously (IV) before the block was administered. For all arms, the total volume (40 mL) was split such that 20 mL was administered as the sciatic nerve block and 20 mL was administered as the saphenous nerve block. Following the procedure, medications including acetaminophen or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs were used for the initial treatment of postsurgical pain. Rescue opioid medication was available upon request.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) is the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients' journeys along the neural pain pathway. The company's long-acting local analgesic, EXPAREL ® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL utilizes DepoFoam ®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time. In April 2019, Pacira acquired the iovera° system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver precise, controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

About EXPAREL ®

EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) is indicated in patients 6 years of age and older for single-dose infiltration to produce postsurgical local analgesia, and in adults as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block to produce postsurgical regional analgesia. Safety and efficacy have not been established in other nerve blocks. The product combines bupivacaine with DepoFoam®, a proven product delivery technology that delivers medication over a desired time period. EXPAREL represents the first and only multivesicular liposome local anesthetic that can be utilized in the peri- or postsurgical setting. By utilizing the DepoFoam platform, a single dose of EXPAREL delivers bupivacaine over time, providing significant reductions in cumulative pain scores with up to a 78 percent decrease in opioid consumption; the clinical benefit of the opioid reduction was not demonstrated. Additional information is available at www.EXPAREL.com.

Important Safety Information for Patients

EXPAREL should not be used in obstetrical paracervical block anesthesia. In studies in adults where EXPAREL was injected into a wound, the most common side effects were nausea, constipation, and vomiting. In studies in adults where EXPAREL was injected near a nerve, the most common side effects were nausea, fever, and constipation. In the study where EXPAREL was given to children, the most common side effects were nausea, vomiting, constipation, low blood pressure, low number of red blood cells, muscle twitching, blurred vision, itching, and rapid heartbeat. EXPAREL can cause a temporary loss of feeling and/or loss of muscle movement. How much and how long the loss of feeling and/or muscle movement depends on where and how much of EXPAREL was injected and may last for up to 5 days. EXPAREL is not recommended to be used in patients younger than 6 years old for injection into the wound, for patients younger than 18 years old for injection near a nerve, and/or in pregnant women. Tell your health care provider if you or your child has liver disease, since this may affect how the active ingredient (bupivacaine) in EXPAREL is eliminated from the body. EXPAREL should not be injected into the spine, joints, or veins. The active ingredient in EXPAREL can affect the nervous system and the cardiovascular system; may cause an allergic reaction; may cause damage if injected into the joints; and can cause a rare blood disorder.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the company's future expectations, plans, trends, outlook, projections and prospects, and other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "would," "could," "can" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including risks relating to: the impact of the worldwide COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic and related global economic conditions on our business and results of operations; the cost and timing of an early termination payment to DePuy Synthes Sales, Inc.; the success of the company's sales and manufacturing efforts in support of the commercialization of EXPAREL; the rate and degree of market acceptance of EXPAREL; the size and growth of the potential markets for EXPAREL and the company's ability to serve those markets; the company's plans to expand the use of EXPAREL to additional indications and opportunities, and the timing and success of any related clinical trials for EXPAREL; the ability to realize anticipated benefits and synergies from the acquisition of MyoScience; the ability to successfully integrate iovera° and any other future acquisitions into the company's existing business; the commercial success of iovera°; the rate and degree of market acceptance of iovera°; the size and growth of the potential markets for iovera° and our ability to serve those markets; our plans to expand the use of iovera° to additional indications and opportunities, and the timing and success of any related clinical trials for iovera°; the recoverability of our deferred tax assets and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings that the company periodically makes with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company's views as of the date of this press release. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements, and as such the company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:Susan Mesco, (973) 451-4030susan.mesco@pacira.com Media Contact:Coyne Public RelationsAlyssa Schneider, (973) 588-2270aschneider@coynepr.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nerve Block#Pain Medications#Pain Relief#Biosciences#Long Acting Opioids#Scientific Study#Product Management#Pcrx#Auc#Nrs#Sec#Patients Exparel#Exparel Exparel#Postsurgical Pain#Pain Reduction#Cumulative Pain Scores#Injection#Primary Endpoint#Multimodal Protocols#Hcl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
Related
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Janssen Announces Results from Phase 3 MAIA Study Showing Significant Overall Survival Benefits for Treatment with DARZALEX (daratumumab) in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Who are Transplant Ineligible

After nearly five years of follow-up, median progression-free survival was not reached, and a significant overall survival benefit was observed; data will be presented as a late-breaking abstract at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress. Raritan, N.J., June 12, 2021 - The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Incyte Announces Updated Data For Ruxolitinib Cream Accepted For Presentation At The 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Virtual Conference

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that multiple abstracts highlighting updated data for ruxolitinib cream, an investigational topical JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) will be presented at the upcoming 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Virtual Conference, held on June 13, 2021. "Atopic dermatitis, the most common type of eczema,...
Medical & BiotechZacks.com

Gilead (GILD) Gets FDA Nod for Label Expansion of Epclusa

GILD - Free Report) announced that the FDA has approved a label expansion of its hepatitis C virus (HCV) drug, Epclusa. The drug has now been approved for treating children as young as 3 years of age, regardless of HCV genotype or liver disease severity. The FDA approved a New Drug Application (NDA) for two strengths of an oral pellet formulation of Epclusa (sofosbuvir 200 mg/velpatasvir 50 mg and sofosbuvir 150 mg/velpatasvir 37.5 mg) developed for use by younger children who cannot swallow tablets. The recommended dosage of Epclusa in children aged 3 years and older is based on weight.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Longer-term Data For Kite's Yescarta® In Relapsed Or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate Substantial Survival Improvement Over Current Therapies In Comparative Analysis

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced follow-up results from the pivotal ZUMA-5 trial of Yescarta ® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) - the first and only CAR T-cell therapy approved in patients with relapsed or refractory indolent follicular lymphoma (FL). At a minimum follow-up of 18 months, 94% of patients had achieved a response, and secondary endpoints of median progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) were not yet reached. In a weighted analysis comparing ZUMA-5 patients with a minimum of 18 months follow-up with those observed in SCHOLAR-5, an external control cohort, Yescarta demonstrated superior OS and PFS over currently available treatments. These data were presented today as a part of a late-breaking session at the 26 th Annual Meeting of the European Hematology Association (EHA2021) taking place virtually this year from June 9-17 (Abstract #LB1904).
Plymouth Meeting, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Harmony Biosciences Announces Applications for 2021 Patients At The Heart Grant Program

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.(Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs, announced applications for its Patients at the Heart Grant Program opened Wednesday, June 9, 2021, for patient-centric organizations working to support and address the challenges of people living with sleep disorders and rare diseases who experience excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Mustang Bio Announces Updated Interim Phase 1/2 Data For MB-106 CD20-Targeted CAR T In Patients With Relapsed Or Refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas And Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Data presented at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress show favorable safety profile and compelling clinical activity. 93% overall response rate and 67% complete response rate in patients treated with modified cell manufacturing process. Key opinion leader webinar on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET. WORCESTER, Mass.,...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

TG Therapeutics Announces Data From A Phase 1 Study Evaluating TG-1701 As A Monotherapy And As A Triple Combination With Ublituximab And UKONIQ® At The 2021 European Hematology Association Virtual Congress

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) - Get Report, today announced data from TG-1701, the Company's investigational once-daily, oral BTK inhibitor, as a monotherapy and as a triple therapy in combination with ublituximab, the Company's novel glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, and UKONIQ® (umbralisib), the Company's once-daily, inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon in patients with front line or relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Data from this trial were made available on demand this morning during the 3032 European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress. The data presented today were previously presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Yingli Pharma Announces A Presentation On The Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of Linperlisib, A PI3Kδ Selective Inhibitor, In Relapsed Or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma At The European Hematology Association 2021 Congress

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Yingli Pharma), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company providing new therapies for cancer and metabolic diseases, announced today the topline data from a clinical trial sponsored by the company at the annual meeting of the European Hematology Association (EHA) being held June 9-17, 2021.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Scholar Rock Presents TOPAZ Phase 2 Data Showing The Transformative Potential Of Apitegromab In Patients With Type 2 And 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) At The 2021 Virtual SMA Research & Clinical Care Meeting

Scholar Rock (SRRK) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced an oral presentation of TOPAZ Phase 2 trial results by the lead principal investigator, Thomas Crawford, M.D. of Johns Hopkins Medicine, at the Cure SMA Annual SMA Conference. In the TOPAZ trial, treatment with apitegromab in conjunction with nusinersen in patients with Type 2 and 3 SMA led to meaningful motor function improvements of up to 20 points as measured by HFMSE. New exploratory analyses being presented further support apitegromab's potential to improve motor function in patients with SMA.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Novan (NOVN) Reports Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of SB206 in Patients with Molluscum Contagiosum

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Novan, Inc. ("the Company" or "Novan") (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced positive topline efficacy and safety results for the B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 clinical study of SB206, a topical antiviral gel, for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum ("molluscum"). Molluscum is a common, contagious skin infection caused by the molluscipoxvirus, affecting approximately six million people in the U.S. annually, with the greatest incidence in children aged one to 14 years. The Company will host a video webcast, today, June 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET (details below) to discuss the results of the study.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Sorrento (SRNE) Announces Pact With Mayo Clinic and FDA Clearance for First Phase 1b Pilot Study Using Sofusa Lymphatic Drug Delivery Technology to Deliver Ipilimumab in Patients With Melanoma

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced a research collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic to conduct human clinical proof of concept studies using the Sofusa Lymphatic Drug Delivery System (S-LDDS) technology across multiple products and indications. Sofusa is a drug delivery platform which delivers biologic therapies through the skin and directly into the lymphatic system with potential to improve the efficacy and safety of immuno-oncology therapies. Targeting delivery to the lymphatics should also enable reduced dosing as compared to traditional systemic infusions or subcutaneous injections.
Cancerroche.com

New Roche data for Evrysdi show improved motor function in pre-symptomatic babies after one year and confirm safety profile in previously treated people with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)

Data from JEWELFISH, the first trial in a diverse population aged 1 to 60 years with SMA who received prior treatment, showed a consistent safety profile and >2-fold increase in SMN protein levels. Pre-symptomatic babies with SMA treated with Evrysdi for at least one year were able to sit, stand...
Medical & Biotechclinicaltrialsarena.com

Post-ASCO News Alert: Seagen/Astellas’ Padcev has shot at Phase III success in 1L and FDA approval in 2L urothelial carcinoma, although spoilers notable

Seagen and Astellas Pharma’s Padcev (enfortumab vedotin) has investigators optimistic about its potential success in first-line (1L) and second-line (2L) urothelial carcinoma (UC), but they noted potential obstacles. Still, these possible hindrances are mostly not insurmountable to overcome, they said. The Phase III EV-302 trial is investigating Padcev in combination...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Vertex Halts Further Study of AATD Drug

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) - Get Report were lower after the drugmaker said that it would not pursue VX-864, a drug to treat alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency, into late-stage development. At last check Vertex shares were trading off 13% at $188.50. They closed regular Thursday trading up 1.5% at...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

BMY Reports Positive Results From Phase 3 Breyanzi Trial In Second-line Relapsed Or Refractory LBCL

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) announced Thursday positive topline results from Phase 3 TRANSFORM trial evaluating Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) versus chemotherapy followed by stem cell transplant in second-line relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma or LBCL. The trial met primary and key secondary endpoints, demonstrating a highly statistically significant...