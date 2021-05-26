Harsco Corporation To Participate In Barrington Research Conference

CAMP HILL, Pa., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (HSC) - Get Report, a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on May 27, 2021. The Company will be represented by Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Pete Minan and Investor Relations Vice President Dave Martin.

About Harsco Corporation Harsco Corporation (HSC) - Get Report is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

