Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camp Hill, PA

Harsco Corporation To Participate In Barrington Research Conference

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

CAMP HILL, Pa., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (HSC) - Get Report, a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on May 27, 2021. The Company will be represented by Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Pete Minan and Investor Relations Vice President Dave Martin.

About Harsco Corporation Harsco Corporation (HSC) - Get Report is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

Investor Contact David Martin717.612.5628 damartin@harsco.com

Media Contact Jay Cooney717.730.3683 jcooney@harsco.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Camp Hill, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Investment#Industrial Relations#Investor Relations#Company President#Hsc#S P#Company Management#Senior Vice President#Environmental Solutions#Innovative Technologies#Chief Financial Officer#Report#Index#Common Stock#Market Leader#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Edgybees Selected To Participate In Inaugural AWS Space Accelerator For Startups

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgybees today announced it has been selected to participate in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Space Accelerator , a business support program for startups seeking to use AWS to help solve the biggest challenges in the space industry. This opportunity will support Edgybees' efforts to deliver real-time, high-precision geo-tagging for aerial images and video that provide timely and accurate situational awareness for mission-critical operations.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lion Announces Response To SEC Guidance Issued On April 12, 2021 Applicable To Warrants Issued By Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs")

HONG KONG, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Group Holding Ltd. ("Lion" or "the Company") (LGHL) , operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services with a focus on Chinese investors, announced today in a Current Report on Form 6-K, that as a result of recently issued guidance provided by the Division of Corporate Finance of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 12, 2021 for all SPAC-related companies regarding the classification of their warrants for accounting and reporting purposes (the "SEC Statement"), it will restate its previously issued consolidated financial statements included on the Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation Of ALTA, BWL-A, MCF, CORE, UFS, KIM, WRI, KNL, MLHR, LMNX, EBSB, And INDB

Altabancorp(NasdaqCM:ALTA) Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ALTA with GBCI. If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer To Purchase Up To All Shares Of United Development Funding IV (UDFI)

DALLAS, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - Get Report ("NHF") today announced the extension of the offering period for its previously announced offer to purchase any and all Shares of Beneficial Interest (the "Shares") of United Development Funding IV ("UDFI" or the "Company") at a price of $1.10 per Share upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and in the related Assignment Form for the offer (which together constitute the "Offer" and the "Tender Offer Documents"). The Offer is now scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on July 10, 2021, unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated. The Tender Offer Documents are available at www.UDFITenderOffer.com, or from the information agent for the Offer, as discussed below.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Update On Restructuring Discussions And SeaMex Ltd Joint Venture

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (OSE: SDRL, OTCPK:SDRLF) and the Issuer announce that restructuring discussions have continued with certain holders (the "Noteholders") of the Issuer's 12.0% senior secured notes due 2025 (the "Notes") and good progress continues to be made. The restructuring...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. On Behalf Of Ocugen Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) - Get Report on behalf of Ocugen stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ocugen has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On May 26, 2021,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Maryanne Piña Frodsham, CEO Of Career Management Partners (CMP), Receives Dallas Business Journal '40 Under 40' 2021 Award

DALLAS, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMP is a leading provider in executive search, assessment, coaching, and outplacement services. DALLAS, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMP is a leading provider in executive search, assessment, coaching, and outplacement services. CMP is proud to announce that Maryanne Piña Frodsham was named a Dallas Business Journal "40 Under 40" 2021 Award honoree. The awards celebrate people that the North Texas community should know - they are the future executives and influencers to watch in the Dallas-Fort Worth business community and beyond. Congratulations to the 2021 Dallas Business Journal "40 Under 40" honorees. These leaders have displayed tremendous leadership professionally and civically.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Did You Acquire (QS) Before November 27, 2020? Johnson Fistel Investigates QuantumScape; Should Management Be Held Accountable For Investors Losses?

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of QuantumScape Corporation ("QuantumScape" or the "Company") (QS) - Get Report against certain of its officers and directors. Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of QuantumScape from...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Viad Corp Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI), a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and live events and marketing experiences, announced today that Steve Moster, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ellen Ingersoll, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at... Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI), a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and live events...
BusinessSFGate

Wizeline Appoints Maneesh Agarwal as CFO

Agarwal brings over 28 years of corporate finance experience to Wizeline. Wizeline, a global technology services provider that builds high-quality digital products and platforms, today announced the appointment of Maneesh Agarwal as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Mr. Agarwal will lead Wizeline’s global finance organization and financial...
BusinessCision

Notification of the holdings of PPG Industries, Inc.

11 June 2021 at 11.35 a.m. (EEST) Tikkurila Oyj (business ID 0197067-4) (“Tikkurila”) has on 10 June 2021 received a notification pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act, Chapter 9, Section 10, from PPG Industries, Inc. Following the trades executed on June 10, 2021 the total holdings by PPG Industries,...
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

Airbnb To Participate In Nasdaq's 44th Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced today that Chief Financial Officer, Dave Stephenson, will speak at Nasdaq's 44th Investor Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021 beginning at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET. SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) announced today...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

KnowBe4 To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE) - Get Report, today announced that its management team will be participating in the following conference:. Berenberg Thematic Software Days Conference 2021Monday, June 14, 2021 Presentation Time: 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT. The presentation will be...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

National Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln, Nebraska, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NRC) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 (twelve cents) per share payable Thursday, July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.