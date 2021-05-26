Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Rogers Announces Settlement Of Patent Infringement Lawsuits Against KCC

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

Rogers Corporation (ROG) - Get Report announced today that it has settled its patent infringement litigation initiated against KCC Corporation.

Rogers (through its German subsidiary) filed patent infringement proceedings in Germany against KCC and its German subsidiary alleging infringement of certain Rogers' patents relating to direct bonded copper (DBC) substrate materials. The settlement resolves these proceedings, together with related patent actions. Financial and other settlement terms were not disclosed, and neither party acknowledges infringement or non-infringement, or validity or invalidity, of the subject patents.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (ROG) - Get Report is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect and connect our world. Rogers delivers innovative solutions to help our customers solve their toughest material challenges. Rogers' advanced electronic and elastomeric materials are used in applications for EV/HEV, automotive safety and radar systems, mobile devices, renewable energy, wireless infrastructure, energy-efficient motor drives, industrial equipment and more. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe, with sales offices worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005025/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Patents#Electronic Devices#Electronic Materials#Automotive#Wireless Devices#Rog Rrb Get Report#Kcc Corporation#Dbc#Ev Hev#Wireless Infrastructure#Sales Offices#Financial#Industrial Equipment#Innovative Solutions#Mobile Devices#Engineered Materials#Non Infringement#Direct Bonded Copper#Renewable Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cell Phones
Country
Germany
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Cansortium Announces Shares For Debt Settlement

MIAMI, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (" Cansortium" or the " Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in Florida, Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania, announces that it has agreed with an independent director to issue 143,678 common shares (" Debt Shares") to such director in exchange for the cancellation of U.S. $125,000 of director fees owing. The Debt Shares are being issued at a deemed price of U.S. $0.87, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Steve Wozniak Prevails In Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lawsuit brought against Steve Wozniak and Woz U regarding alleged copyright infringement related to a website for a Woz-branded tech school — which was never approved by Wozniak and never in operation — was resolved in favor of Wozniak and Woz U.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACAD) - Get Report securities between June 15, 2020 and April 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until June 18, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. On Behalf Of Ocugen Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) - Get Report on behalf of Ocugen stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ocugen has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On May 26, 2021,...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against RLX Technology Inc. - RLX

RADNOR, Pa., June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) ("RLX") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired RLX American Depository Shares ("ADS") pursuant or traceable to RLX's January 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO").
PoliticsPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Birdies Responds to Rothy’s $2M Patent Infringement Lawsuit

Rothy’s is suing yet another footwear rival for selling flats it alleges infringe on its patents. The direct-to-consumer Bay Area brand filed its latest lawsuit in April against the women’s footwear maker and fellow San Francisco native Birdies. The litigation—on the heels of similar suits against Steve Madden, OESH Shoes and Giesswein—seeks $2 million in…
Businesssgbonline.com

Amazon And HanesBrands File Joint Lawsuits Against Infringers Of Champion Trademarks

Amazon.com Inc., together with HanesBrands Inc. jointly filed 13 lawsuits against 17 defendants for selling silicone protective earbud case covers that illegally bear HanesBrands’ registered Champion trademarks. The defendants attempted to offer the infringing products in Amazon’s store, violating Amazon’s policies, infringing on HanesBrands’ registered Champion trademarks, and breaking the...
Lawnintendojo.com

$12 Million Lawsuit Filed Against Capcom For Copyright Infringement

Recently, Capcom was the victim of a data leak. The ransomware breach occurred in November of 2020 and a bevy of private information and files were spilled onto the world wide web for all to see. Judy A. Juracek, a designer, came to find that mixed among the various bits of data floating around were a number of her photographs used across a range of Capcom video games. From Resident Evil 4 to Devil May Cry, hi-res image files had been seemingly pulled from the CD-ROM version of her 1996 book, Surfaces, for a myriad of different purposes. Here is an example of one of the over 200 alleged unauthorized appropriations of Juracek’s work:
BusinessGenomeWeb

Illumina, Qiagen, Columbia University Near Settlement in Patent Infringement Case

NEW YORK – Qiagen and Columbia University have reached an agreement with Illumina to settle a 2019 lawsuit alleging patent infringement by Illumina. "The parties have settled the case in principle," Jack Blumenfeld, an attorney representing Columbia, wrote in a June 8 letter to Judge Colm Connolly of the US District Court for the District of Delaware. He also asked for an amended case schedule to provide time to complete the settlement.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Roblox Hit With $200 Mln Lawsuit By Music Publishers For Copyright Infringement

(RTTNews) - Roblox Corp. (RBLX) said that the National Music Publishers Association or NMPA filed a lawsuit against the company in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, alleging that the company engaged in copyright infringement by using certain musical compositions on the Roblox platform without necessary licenses.
LawLight Reading

CommScope claims victory in basestation antenna patent lawsuit

HICKORY, N.C. – CommScope, a global leader in network connectivity, scored a significant win in a lawsuit against Rosenberger for misappropriation of base station antenna (”BSA”) trade secrets and other illegal conduct. The New Jersey Federal District Court ordered Rosenberger to stop using CommScope's trade secret BSA software, and Rosenberger has since withdrawn from the market BSAs that CommScope claims Rosenberger designed using CommScope's misappropriated software.
Businessmactech.com

Patent trollin’: Scramoge Technology sues Apple for patent infringement

Another day, another lawsuit. Non-practicing entity Scramoge Technology is suing Apple for — what else? — patent infringement. The patent troll (more on that in a moment) claims the tech giant infringes its wireless charging patents. AppleInsider reports that Dublin-based Scramoge Technology filed suit against Apple in the U.S. District...
Businessaustinnews.net

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Settlement Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ('Zinc8' or the 'Company') (CSE:ZAIR) announces that it agreed to issue 116,279 common shares (the 'Shares') pursuant to a settlement and release agreement (the 'Settlement Agreement'). The parties have been involved in litigation regarding the claim by...
BusinessApple Insider

Irish NPE leverages LG wireless charging patents against Apple

Apple is once again in the crosshairs of a non-practicing entity, with a new lawsuit lodged leveraging wireless charging patents developed by Korean tech giant LG. Scramoge Technology, which is based in Dublin, filed suit against Apple in the patent holder-friendly U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on Monday, claiming iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods infringe on a batch of patents acquired from LG.
Businessmicrocapdaily.com

Mighty Move Brewing on Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS: HCMC) As PMI Patent Infringement Lawsuit Gains Traction

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS: HCMC) Currently trading several billion shares per day HCMC is looking to break out of its trading range. The stock is among the most exciting stocks in small caps that continues to be the most talked about stocks in small caps with well over 400,000 shareholders of record. Currently under heavy accumulation HCMC is looking to break out of its current trading range and blaze a path along the likes of Enzolytics or Tesoro and break out into a whole new dimension; a break over $0.0065 and its blue skies ahead.
Businessbeckersspine.com

Alphatec, SeaSpine face patent infringement charges from Las Vegas surgeon

A spine surgeon-inventor filed patent infringement cases against devicemakers Alphatec and SeaSpine in the U.S. District Court in Delaware on June 2, Bloomberg Law reports. 1. Mark Barry, MD, a Las Vegas-based pediatric orthopedic and scoliosis surgeon, alleges that Alphatec and SeaSpine both sell spinal alignment devices that infringe his patents.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

CSN Announces Settlement Of Tender Offer For Any And All 2023 Notes

São Paulo, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional(" CSN") (SID) - Get Report announces that the cash tender offer by its Luxembourg finance subsidiary, CSN Resources S.A. (" CSN Resources"), for any and all of its outstanding 7.625% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2023 (the " Notes") (144A CUSIP / ISIN 12644VAB4 / US12644VAB45 and Reg S CUSIP / ISIN L21779AC4 / USL21779AC45), fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CSN, expired on June 8 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (the " Expiration Time"). At the Expiration Time, valid tenders had been received with respect to US$421,058,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes, representing 45.52% of the Notes outstanding.