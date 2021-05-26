Cancel
Boviet Solar State-of-the-art Solar Panels Rated Top Performer In 2021 PVEL Scorecard 3rd Year In A Row

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd., (the "Company", or "Boviet Solar"), one of the world's most bankable solar energy companies, today announced it has been rated a Top Performer in PV Evolution Labs' (PVEL) PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the third year in a row. The reliability rating applies to Boviet Solar's conventional 158mm and 166mm cell panels, all of which provide maximum power density and long-term reliability backed by one of the most trusted warranty programs in the industry.

Boviet Solar state-of-the-art solar panels rated Top Performer in 2021 PVEL Scorecard; modules listed in all categories

Independent lab PVEL tests solar modules annually on a variety of reliability factors. Boviet Solar's PV panels were rated one of the best PV panels available in the world in the Potential Induced Degradation (PID) category, making Boviet Solar PV panels some of the most reliable and dependable PV panels in the industry.

"Our ranking as a PVEL Top Performer for the third year in a row firmly establishes Boviet Solar USA as a top-tier supplier for utility-scale, commercial and residential solar projects. PVEL is the gold standard in solar panel testing, and now we can confidently say Boviet solar panels have been recognized as being state-of-the-art products too," said Sienna Sen, President of Boviet Solar USA.

"PID is becoming a major concern in the industry. Being named one of the most reliable manufacturers in the PID category is a testament to Boviet's high-quality design, high-quality components and meticulous manufacturing process," Sen added.

"We congratulate Boviet Solar USA for having modules listed in all of the Scorecard's Top Performer categories," said PVEL Head of PV Module Business, Tristan Erion-Lorico. "PVEL commends Boviet for the strong results they have demonstrated throughout our rigorous testing."

Scorecard rankings are based on PVEL's data-driven Product Qualification Program, which independently recognizes solar panel manufacturers that are outpacing the competition in product quality and durability, and provides solar project developers, investors and asset owners with independent, consistent reliability and performance data.

About Boviet Solar

Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd., was founded on September 6, 2013 in Vietnam, is headquartered in San Jose, California, USA, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Powerway Alloy Materials Co. Boviet Solar is the largest solar panel manufacturer in Vietnam and leading bankable solar power companies in the world. Boviet Solar provides state-of-the-art PV modules to residential, commercial, and utility customers around the world with 1.5 GW PV cell and module manufacturing capacity.

For more information please visit: Boviet Solar Co. Ltd: https://www.bovietsolarusa.com/Powerway Allow Materials Co.: https://www.bowayalloy.com/en/about/about.html

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boviet-solar-state-of-the-art-solar-panels-rated-top-performer-in-2021-pvel-scorecard-3rd-year-in-a-row-301299852.html

SOURCE Boviet Solar USA

