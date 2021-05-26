10 alternative artists who have defined Riot Fest throughout the years

Andrew W.K. is not a household name in many homes, but that doesn’t mean you won’t recognize the man when you hear what he’s done with his life. He’s a musician and producer, and he also acts. He’s also been in the business since 1993, so you’ve seen his face, seen his work, and heard him at some point. His career began with local bands and moved on to a solo career before he began dabbling in what feels like a little of everything, and he’s a man the world wants to get to know now that he’s made it Instagram official with actress Kat Dennings – and by Instagram official, we mean they announced they were dating and then a week later that they are engaged. So, who is this man?