Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beloit, WI

Monopar And NorthStar Announce Filing Of Composition Of Matter Patent Protecting MNPR-101 Radiotherapeutic

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

WILMETTE, Ill. and BELOIT, Wis., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR) and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, today announced the filing of a provisional composition of matter patent titled "Urokinase Plasminogen Activator Receptor-Targeted Radiopharmaceutical" covering a radiotherapeutic consisting of Monopar's proprietary antibody MNPR-101 bound to Actinium-225 (Ac-225) via the metal binding agent PCTA. This Radio-Immuno-Therapeutic (RIT) demonstrated a 98% radiochemical purity and has the potential to be a highly selective, potent treatment for a variety of cancers, severe COVID-19, and other diseases characterized by aberrant urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (uPAR) expression.

RITs are an emerging class of drugs formed by attaching a radioactive element to an antibody for the purpose of targeting and killing specific cells. Actinium is quickly becoming a premier radioisotope of choice for RITs; however, its full potential is presently constrained by its price and scarcity. On May 24, 2021, Monopar and NorthStar announced the filing of a provisional patent which may enable them to manufacture antibody-PCTA-Ac225 conjugates using less antibody and less Ac-225 starting material, and may also confer efficacy and safety advantages while also improving supply chain logistics.

"We are excited about working with Monopar to develop MNPR-101 as a radio-immuno-therapeutic, and advancing it further toward the clinic," said James Harvey, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of NorthStar.

"The binding of Actinium-225 to PCTA-MNPR-101 with 98% yield is highly encouraging," said Andrew Mazar, PhD, Monopar's Chief Scientific Officer. "If issued, this composition of matter patent could significantly expand the MNPR-101 patent estate."

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of Validive ® for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; camsirubicin for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and a preclinical stage uPAR targeted antibody MNPR-101 for advanced cancers and severe COVID-19. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLCNorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a global innovator in the production and distribution of radioisotopes used for medical imaging and therapeutic purposes. NorthStar is a company committed to providing the United States with reliable and environmentally friendly radioisotope supply solutions to meet the needs of patients and to advance clinical research. NorthStar's first product is the RadioGenix ® System (technetium Tc 99m generator), an innovative and flexible platform technology initially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2018. For more information, visit: www.northstarnm.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsStatements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: that MNPR101-PCTA-Ac225 has the potential to be a highly selective, potent RIT for the treatment of a variety of cancers, severe COVID-19, and other diseases characterized by aberrant urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (uPAR) expression; that the previously announced provisional patent filing may enable Monopar and NorthStar to manufacture MNPR101-PCTA-Ac225 using less antibody and less Ac-225 starting material and may also confer efficacy and safety advantages and improve supply chain logistics; that the RIT may move further toward the clinic; and that, if issued, this composition of matter patent could significantly expand the MNPR-101 patent estate. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: this and/or the previously announced provisional patent filing not resulting in issued patents; RITs not becoming an emerging class of drugs; Actinium not becoming a premier radioisotope of choice for RITs; whether RITs' full potential continues to be constrained due to its price and scarcity; whether MNPR101-PCTA-Ac225 uses less antibody and less Ac-225 starting material and confer efficacy and safety advantages and improve supply chain logistics; whether the RIT will be successfully preclinically and clinically developed, if at all; the lack of any clinical activities to date with respect to MNPR-101 and related conjugates; the requirement for additional capital to complete preclinical and clinical development of RITs and if successful, commercialization; and the significant general risks and uncertainties surrounding the research, development, regulatory approval and commercialization of therapeutics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks are described more fully in Monopar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Monopar and NorthStar undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Monopar's and NorthStar's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

CONTACTS:

For Monopar Therapeutics Inc.:Investor Relations:Kim R. TsuchimotoChief Financial Officer kimtsu@monopartx.com

For NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC Investor Relations:Paul EstremSenior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer pestrem@northstarnm.com

Corporate:Lisa HolstVice President Sales and Marketing678-471-9027 lholst@northstarnm.com

Media:Priscilla Harlan781-799-7917 pharlan@shiningrockllc.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Beloit, WI
Business
City
Beloit, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northstar#Mnpr#Patents#Drugs#Preclinical Development#Product Development#Financial Statements#Medical Research#Drug Research#Pcta#Actinium#Radiogenix#Mnpr101 Pcta Ac225#Rit#Monopar Therapeutics Inc#Matter Patent#Therapeutic Purposes#Proprietary Therapeutics#Specific Cells#Llc Investor Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
Related
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Incyte Announces Updated Data For Ruxolitinib Cream Accepted For Presentation At The 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Virtual Conference

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that multiple abstracts highlighting updated data for ruxolitinib cream, an investigational topical JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) will be presented at the upcoming 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Virtual Conference, held on June 13, 2021. "Atopic dermatitis, the most common type of eczema,...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Longer-term Data For Kite's Yescarta® In Relapsed Or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate Substantial Survival Improvement Over Current Therapies In Comparative Analysis

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced follow-up results from the pivotal ZUMA-5 trial of Yescarta ® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) - the first and only CAR T-cell therapy approved in patients with relapsed or refractory indolent follicular lymphoma (FL). At a minimum follow-up of 18 months, 94% of patients had achieved a response, and secondary endpoints of median progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) were not yet reached. In a weighted analysis comparing ZUMA-5 patients with a minimum of 18 months follow-up with those observed in SCHOLAR-5, an external control cohort, Yescarta demonstrated superior OS and PFS over currently available treatments. These data were presented today as a part of a late-breaking session at the 26 th Annual Meeting of the European Hematology Association (EHA2021) taking place virtually this year from June 9-17 (Abstract #LB1904).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on May 10, 2021, the Compensation Committee of Mirum's Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 191,400 shares of common stock to 17 new employees under Mirum's 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum's Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees' employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

TG Therapeutics Announces Data From A Phase 1 Study Evaluating TG-1701 As A Monotherapy And As A Triple Combination With Ublituximab And UKONIQ® At The 2021 European Hematology Association Virtual Congress

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) - Get Report, today announced data from TG-1701, the Company's investigational once-daily, oral BTK inhibitor, as a monotherapy and as a triple therapy in combination with ublituximab, the Company's novel glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, and UKONIQ® (umbralisib), the Company's once-daily, inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon in patients with front line or relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Data from this trial were made available on demand this morning during the 3032 European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress. The data presented today were previously presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Autolus Therapeutics Presents New Data On Obe-cel In R/r Indolent B Cell Lymphomas And Gives An Update Of Obe-cel In R/r Adult ALL At The European Hematology Association Virtual Congress

Obe-cel achieves 100% complete remission rate in a cohort of indolent B Cell Non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients with excellent CAR T engraftment, expansion, and persistence. No ICANS or high grade Cytokine Release Syndrome observed. Durability of response in ALL patients continues to support potential for transformational therapy in adult ALL. Conference...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Heat Biologics Surges On Patent Filing

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares traded higher Thursday after the company filed for a patent titled “GP96-Based Cancer Therapy.” The stock was trending on StockTwits throughout the day and is likely also moving as retail traders push the stock higher. Heat Biologics was up 33% at $9.12 at last check.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Arch Biopartners Files New Patent Application For Novel Antibody Candidates Targeting DPEP-1 Mediated Organ Inflammation

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc. ("Arch" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), a clinical stage company developing new drug candidates for treating organ damage caused by inflammation, announced today it has filed a new provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to protect new antibody drug candidates that target inflammation in the lungs, liver and kidneys mediated by dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Kiniksa Announces Issuance Of U.S. Patent For Treatment Of Recurrent Pericarditis

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) ("Kiniksa"), a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, today announced that the U.S Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent covering methods of using ARCALYST ® (rilonacept) in the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.
Medical & Biotechmissionir.com

Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (OTCQB: CLXPF) Files International Patent to Protect Potential Patient Coverage in 153 Countries

Cybin submits first-ever Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”) filing. By filing a single PCT application, the company simultaneously seeks protection for its proprietary drug treatments in a large number of countries. Cybin filed the PCT application to provide broad international patent protection of key intellectual property. Cybin (NEO: CYBN) (OTCQB: CLXPF),...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc Announces Issuance Of Patent For RECORLEV® (levoketoconazole) For The Treatment Of Cushing's Syndrome

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,020,393 entitled, "Methods of Treating Disease with Levoketoconazole" which covers a method of treating Cushing's syndrome patients with RECORLEV ® (levoketoconazole) who also take metformin for Type 2 diabetes. The term of the U.S. patent will expire on March 2, 2040.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Monopar Announces New Drug Candidate, MNPR-202, And Enters into Collaboration Agreement With the National University Of Singapore For Preclinical Evaluation In Cancer

WILMETTE, Ill., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced it has entered into a collaboration agreement with the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI Singapore) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) to evaluate the activity of MNPR-202 and related analogs in multiple types of cancer. MNPR-202 was designed to retain the same potentially non-cardiotoxic backbone as camsirubicin but is modified at other positions which may enable it to work in certain cancers that are resistant to camsirubicin and doxorubicin. Monopar recently announced a composition of matter U.S. patent (US10,450,340) covering MNPR-202 and related analogs. While we expect camsirubicin to enter a dose escalation run-in clinical trial in advanced soft tissue sarcoma in the second half of this year, CSI Singapore will explore how the immune system recognizes cancer cells treated with MNPR-202 and related analogs in order to guide the rational design of immunotherapy-chemotherapy combinations for the treatment of cancer.
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Firma Advanced Carbon Materials Inc. Announces Ryan Johns and Randall Taylor to Lead Operations at Northstar Sustainable Energy Facility

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / (OTC PINK:FRMA) Firma Advanced Carbon Materials Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Firma Holdings Corp. is pleased to announce that Ryan Johns and Randall K. Taylor will lead the existing operations at the NorthStar Sustainable Energy facility, a Kentucky based operator of the state-of-the-art Huff Plant. The Huff Plant was designed and built as a carbon enhancement facility for heavy media course and fine coal cleaning rated at speeds of 450 tons per hour.
Beloit, WIbizjournals

Blue Line Battery of Beloit raises $1.5 million, announces patent-pending technology

Blue Line Battery Inc. has closed a $1.5 million fundraising round led by Grey Collar Ventures, according to Blue Line Battery CEO Dustin Herte. The Beloit-based company also has a patent-pending modular design that makes it easier to manufacture and distribute its battery systems to customers that are accustomed to using lead-acid batteries, Herte said.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Enlivex Announces Issuance Of New Canadian Patent Covering Pharmaceutical Compositions, Manufacturing Methods And Uses Of Allocetra Immunotherapy

Nes-Ziona, Israel, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., (Nasdaq: ENLV, the "Company"), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company targeting diseased macrophages in patients with sepsis, COVID-19 and solid tumors, today announced that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office has issued Canadian Patent No. 2,893,962 covering Allocetra TM, the Company's immunotherapy product candidate. The new patent is expected to provide added intellectual property protection for pharmaceutical compositions, manufacturing methods and uses of Allocetra TM.
Economydallassun.com

Halberd Corp. Files Provisional Patent Application Complementing Patented Extracorporeal Radio Frequency/Laser Projects

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced the filing of a U. S. joint provisional patent application titled, 'Antibody Conjugated Nanoparticle Assay And Treatment For SARS-CoV-2.' The innovation is a result of Halberd's Sponsored Research conducted at Arizona State University (ASU). The provisional patent application covers technology developed to facilitate conjugation of metallic nanoparticles with antibodies against various bacteria and SARS-CoV-2, for elimination via radio waves. Additionally, the patent discloses the use of such a conjugated moiety as a means of detecting the presence and level of the SARS-CoV-2 viral load in a patient.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. On Behalf Of Ocugen Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) - Get Report on behalf of Ocugen stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ocugen has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On May 26, 2021,...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Global Consumer Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing Of $170,000,000 Initial Public Offering

MARIETTA, GA, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Global Consumer Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 17,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, under the ticker symbol "GACQU". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "GACQ," and "GACQW," respectively.
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

Novartis investigational oral therapy iptacopan shows benefit as monotherapy in treatment-naïve patients with PNH

Novartis investigational oral therapy iptacopan (LNP023) shows benefit as monotherapy in treatment-naïve patients with rare and life-threatening blood disorder paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. First-in-class, oral, targeted factor B inhibitor iptacopan substantially reduced both intra- and extravascular hemolysis when given as monotherapy in a Phase II study of anti-C5 naïve paroxysmal nocturnal...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Core One Labs' Biosynthesized Psilocybin Provisional Patent Imminent

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD62, WKN: A2P8K3) (the " Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. (" Vocan"), a company operating under one of few Health Canada Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's labs, is pleased to announce that it is in the final stages of completing its provisional patent application for the protection of its proprietary biosynthetic psilocybin production system. Completion of the application is expected in the coming days at which time the provisional application will be made to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.