In a major setback to the marine environment and the fishing community, a container ship off the coast of Sri Lanka has been on fire for the past eight days, leaking oil and debris onto nearby tourist beaches on the western coast. The container ship MV X-Press Pearl, registered with a Singapore shipping company, was carrying tonnes of chemicals and cosmetics. The Sri Lankan navy has been working with the Indian navy to put the fire out amid fears that if the ship sinks, it would be a major environmental disaster. The officials say that monsoons and the rough...