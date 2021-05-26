City & State Pennsylvania Launches Its First Power 100 List In Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City & State , the premier multi-media news firm that dedicates its coverage to Pennsylvania's state and local government, political and advocacy news, is back in Pennsylvania and launching its must-read list of Pennsylvania's Power 100 most influential elected officials, labor unions, advocacy groups, political consultants, lobbyists, media personalities and business leaders. City & State PA will host a Virtual Event on June 17th, 2021 to celebrate this illustrious list, with opening remarks from Governor Tom Wolf and Mayor Jim Kenney.

What type of a political influencer event would it be without a debate? Whether it's the coffee, the made-to-order sandwiches or the fried chicken, everyone has their favorite. Are you a Sheetz or a Wawa fan? Bring your loyalty card and your opinion in the Sheetz vs. Wawa "debate" between Lt. Governor John Fetterman (Sheetz) and Congressman Brendan Boyle ( Wawa). Are you Team Wawa or Team Sheetz?

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Inaugural City & State Pennsylvania Power 100 Event To learn more about the Power List and the criteria used, please visit www.cityandstatepa.com

When: Thursday, June 17, 2021 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Who:Governor Tom Wolf; State of PennsylvaniaMayor Jim Kenney; City of PhiladelphiaLieutenant Governor John Fetterman; State of PennsylvaniaCongressman Brendan F. Boyle; U.S. House Representative PA-02 District

Where:Virtual - Via Zoom https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TLu0h6hGS2a0YSK8Xntwcg?mc_cid=edb705283a&mc_eid=45486adbed

