Nanox To Participate In The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEVE ILAN, Israel, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NNOX) - Get Report ("Nanox" or the "Company"), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announces that Nanox's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ran Poliakine will make a company presentation and the leadership team will host investor 1x1 meetings during the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, which is being held June 1 st through June 4 th.

Mr. Poliakine's presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 3, at 4:30pm ET. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/nani/1840266

Interested parties can also access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nanox.vision. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation.

About NANO-X:Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation that is developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Investors

Itzhak MaayanNanox Imaging IR@nanox.vision

Bob YedidLifeSci Advisors646-597-6989 bob@lifesciadvisors.com

