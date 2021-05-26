Cancel
CoinShares Selects Blockdaemon To Build Staking Into Its Market Infrastructure And Trading Footprint

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

ST. HELIER, Jersey, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS) ("the Company" or "the Group"), the world's largest publicly listed digital asset investment firm, today announced its collaboration with Blockdaemon , the leading institutional crypto infrastructure provider. Through this partnership, CoinShares and Blockdaemon will aim to build staking and blockchain networking infrastructure into its larger trading and asset management platform. 1

As highlighted in CoinShares' Q1 2021 Earnings Report, the Group continues to explore ways of upgrading its market infrastructure through strategic investments, thus adding new features, including staking, yield generation, and exposure to new protocols and networks for a wide range of market participants. The partnership with Blockdaemon will assist in accelerating these new capabilities. The two firms will also collaborate on research regarding the evolution of computing, connectivity, and networking costs across various blockchain protocols, and work to develop new financial instruments related to staking and participation in the governance of blockchain networks.

Blockdaemon is the largest independent blockchain infrastructure platform, offering its customers secure, scalable and easy to use solutions for their staking, node infrastructure and development needs across more than 40 blockchains. Blockdaemon's institutional-grade platform prioritizes security and risk mitigation while empowering its customers to enhance their participation in blockchain ecosystems and earn additional yield by staking assets. This capability will be an integral part of Blockdaemon's relationship with CoinShares. Blockdaemon is staking approximately $5B across multiple blockchains.

Konstantin Richter, CEO of Blockdaemon, commented, "It is clear that institutional investors have a growing interest in digital assets, and require the tools and platforms specifically designed to meet their investment needs. For this reason, we are pleased to collaborate with the CoinShares team as together we help make investing in digital assets a more seamless experience. Their integral approach connecting investors to the emerging digital asset ecosystem can be easily seen through their impressive market growth. We are delighted to support the broader CoinShares Group with secure node infrastructure, staking and monitoring services for their growing business."

Over the last 12 months, investor interest in digital assets has grown materially. There are now nearly 100 proof of stake protocols with over $400B in market cap, yielding billions per year in staking rewards ranging from 1% to 84% annual yield. 2 Investors are increasingly interested in having products and services that enable them to participate in these opportunities.

The CoinShares Weekly Digital Asset Fund Flows Report , which tracks inflows and outflows into digital asset investment products, highlights this trend. Ethereum ETPs have seen record inflows, and account for $18B of global AUM, as of market close on Friday, May 21.

"Through this collaboration, CoinShares will be able to offer investors, traders, and market participants who are net-long digital assets the ability to stake their assets and generate staking yield via a single API integration," said CoinShares CEO, Jean-Marie Mognetti. "Managing infrastructure can be costly, complex, and slow time to market. Blockdaemon will enable us to orchestrate complex networks across multiple clouds and datacenters without costly and time-consuming overhead, and help us reduce the complexity of staking across multiple blockchain networks while providing us with the high availability and uptime we require across our trading systems."

The first protocol supported will be Solana, where CoinShares will be operating a node with Blockdaemon's support, and more protocols will be added in the coming months. CoinShares will be participating in governance across a number of new blockchain protocols as the need for trusted nodes and active participants across various types of networks grows. Blockdaemon will be an integral partner in setting up, maintaining, and upgrading networking infrastructure that supports billions of dollars of assets and transactions, enabling CoinShares to run nodes, deploy testnets and mainnets, and contribute to the progressive decentralization of these networks over time.

About the CoinShares Group

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment house, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS .

For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinshares.com

Media Contact for CoinShares Jay Morakis646-859-5951 press@coinshares.com

About Blockdaemon

Blockdaemon is the leading independent blockchain node infrastructure to stake, scale, and deploy nodes with institutional-grade security and monitoring. Supporting 30+ cutting edge blockchain networks in the cloud and on-premise, Blockdaemon is used by exchanges, custodians, crypto platforms, financial institutions and developers to connect commercial stakeholders to blockchains. We power the blockchain economy by simplifying the process of deploying nodes and creating scalable enterprise blockchain solutions via APIs, high availability clusters, auto-decentralization and auto-healing of nodes.

For more information on Blockdaemon, visit: https://blockdaemon.com

Media Contact Blockdaemon: Cari SommerRAISE Communicationsinfo _at_ raisecg.com

1 Disclosure: CoinShares, associated group entities, and directors of the firm are investors in Blockdaemon. 2 Source: https://messari.io/screener/staking-stats-12A9F4C9 , as of 3 pm ET on Friday, May 21

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coinshares-selects-blockdaemon-to-build-staking-into-its-market-infrastructure-and-trading-footprint-301299856.html

SOURCE CoinShares Group

