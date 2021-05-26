Cancel
CCRM Fertility Announces New Location In Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, today announced expansion in Colorado with a new satellite office in Colorado Springs located at 6160 Tutt Blvd., Suite 150, Colorado Springs, Colo. 80923. The Colorado Springs office is slated to open this summer and will be led by board certified reproductive endocrinologists Drs. Eric Surrey and Lauren Ehrhart.

The CCRM Fertility Colorado Springs office will offer prospective parents a range of services, including new patient consults, regroups, ultrasounds, blood work, semen analysis and andrology testing.

Drs. Eric Surrey and Lauren Ehrhart specialize in all aspects of reproductive medicine. Dr. Surrey has been with CCRM Fertility since 1999 and has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor in reproductive endocrinology. Dr. Ehrhart, who joined CCRM Fertility in 2016, has earned national recognition from her research in a diverse range of topics, including fertility preservation, egg donation, and treatment of women with diminished ovarian reserve.

"Since first opening our doors in Denver more than three decades ago, CCRM Fertility has established deeps root in Colorado. With the addition of our clinic in Colorado Springs, we can provide greater accessibility to prospective parents who seek industry leading reproductive treatments," said Jon Pardew, president and CEO of CCRM Fertility. "This expansion helps further our commitment to providing families with the fastest path to the healthiest baby."

CCRM Fertility offers access to a national network of award-winning physicians, a full suite of fertility services, innovative technology and cutting-edge labs. Its world-class fertility specialists invented techniques and protocols that are widely practiced in the industry today, including comprehensive chromosome screening (CCS) and in vitro culture of human embryos to the blastocyst stage.

For more information about CCRM Fertility, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

About CCRM FertilityFounded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM Fertility leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility operates 11 fertility centers (including 26 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com , become a fan on Facebook , or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ccrm-fertility-announces-new-location-in-colorado-springs-301299575.html

SOURCE CCRM

