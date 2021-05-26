Cancel
Environment

Allstate Publishes 19th Sustainability Report

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (ALL) - Get Report has published its 19th Sustainability Report, highlighting progress in addressing climate change, improving Inclusive Diversity & Equity, enhancing culture and responding to the pandemic.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors increasingly influence Allstate's strategy, guide its management of risks and opportunities, and drive long-term enterprise value creation.

Among the report's highlights, Allstate:

  • Committed to tying Inclusive Diversity & Equity goals to executive compensation, doubling its spending with diverse-owned suppliers and expanding customer access to its products.
  • Implemented a Responsible Investing Policy and grew its investment portfolio in socially responsible categories like education, affordable housing and renewable energy.
  • Led the industry by returning nearly $1 billion to policyholders as reduced driving during the pandemic resulted in fewer auto accidents.
  • Secured a place on the prestigious CDP 'A List' for tackling climate change and working toward a science-based target for curbing emissions.
  • Earned a spot on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices ( North America) for the third consecutive year.
  • Refreshed its materiality matrix, outlining Allstate's material topics in sustainability.

The report links to Allstate's EEO-1 data, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board index, and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures index.

Allstate's Sustainability Report is developed in accordance with the GRI G4 Core (Global Reporting Initiative) and IIRC (International Integrated Reporting Council) frameworks.

Find the report at www.allstatesustainability.com.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allstate-publishes-19th-sustainability-report-301299627.html

SOURCE The Allstate Corporation

