Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Collideoscope Launches The Colleen C. Barrett Institute For Cultural Excellence & Customer Service In Partnership With Southwest Airlines Co.

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

ATLANTA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collideoscope is thrilled to announce the launch of The Colleen C. Barrett Institute for Cultural Excellence & Customer Service (CCB Institute) in partnership with Southwest Airlines Co. In 2020, Collideoscope became the exclusive partner in developing The CCB Institute to honor the legacy of Colleen C. Barrett, President Emeritus of Southwest Airlines.

The CCB Institute provides resources to help others learn from Colleen's example so they can make their own remarkable impact in their organizations and our world. The website not only honors Colleen but establishes a center where individuals and organizations can learn about the tenets of Southwest's legendary Culture and Customer Service.

"We are so honored to be entrusted with preserving the indomitable legacy of a true pioneer and legend in business, Colleen C. Barrett. Colleen's impact on corporate culture and customer service at Southwest Airlines and around the world is immeasurable," said Collideoscope CEO, Jayson Teagle.

It's no secret that much of Southwest's success centers on its People-first Culture. Colleen built a Culture at Southwest that treated every Employee like Family. A concept often admired around the world, but rarely replicated. For almost 50 years, it has inspired tremendous loyalty from Employees and Customers alike.

Prior to joining Southwest in 1978, Colleen worked for several years as an Executive Assistant to Southwest Founder, Herb Kelleher, at his law firm. For Southwest Airlines, Colleen served as a member of the Board of Directors from 2001 to May 2008 and as Corporate Secretary from March 1978 to May 2008. She served as Vice President Administration from 1986 to 1990, Executive Vice President Customers from 1990 to 2001, President and COO from 2001 to 2004, and President from 2004 to July 2008. She became the first woman president in the airline industry when she assumed the role in 2001. Her influence on the unique Culture of Southwest since the very beginning is indelible, and she is beloved by the Southwest Family.

In 1990, Colleen had the vision to start the Companywide Culture Committee with the purpose of inspiring Employees to own, strengthen, and promote the Southwest Culture. The committee grew from its original 48 members to more than 350 active members and alumni today and continues to evolve to support more than 104 locations in the Southwest system.

Colleen also co-authored with Ken Blanchard the book Lead with LUV: A Different Way to Create Success (2010).

The Colleen C. Barrett Institute for Cultural Excellence & Customer Service can be visited at https://colleenbarrett.com .

About Collideoscope:Collideoscope is a boutique management agency that exists to architect iconic brands and to build meaningful businesses for an elite collection of the world's most respected leaders and most admired organizations. For more information about Collideoscope and their other EMBLEM and ICON clients, visit www.collideoscope.com .

Christine ElliottChief Marketing OfficerCollideoscope christine@collideoscope.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collideoscope-launches-the-colleen-c-barrett-institute-for-cultural-excellence--customer-service-in-partnership-with-southwest-airlines-co-301299026.html

SOURCE Collideoscope

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Blanchard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Culture#Executive Vice President#Executive President#The Ccb Institute#Collideoscope Ceo#Employees And Customers#Southwest Founder#The Board Of Directors#Coo#The Southwest Family#Southwest Culture#Honors Colleen#President Emeritus#Business#Architect Iconic Brands#Launches#Legacy#Cultural#Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Maryanne Piña Frodsham, CEO Of Career Management Partners (CMP), Receives Dallas Business Journal '40 Under 40' 2021 Award

DALLAS, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMP is a leading provider in executive search, assessment, coaching, and outplacement services. DALLAS, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMP is a leading provider in executive search, assessment, coaching, and outplacement services. CMP is proud to announce that Maryanne Piña Frodsham was named a Dallas Business Journal "40 Under 40" 2021 Award honoree. The awards celebrate people that the North Texas community should know - they are the future executives and influencers to watch in the Dallas-Fort Worth business community and beyond. Congratulations to the 2021 Dallas Business Journal "40 Under 40" honorees. These leaders have displayed tremendous leadership professionally and civically.
Lifestyletribuneledgernews.com

Southwest Airlines adds service at SRQ to two new cities, and expands flights to Texas

Jun. 10—MANATEE — Southwest Airlines announced on Thursday that it is starting daily service from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to Washington D.C., (Reagan National), and Sunday-through-Friday service to New York LaGuardia, starting Nov. 7. Saturday service to Dallas will increase to daily, starting Nov. 7. Southwest will also offer flights...
Kansas City, KScommunityvoiceks.com

Southwest Airlines Announces Nonstop Service From KCI Airport to Cancun

Southwest Airlines announced that it will offer its first international service from Kansas City International Airport (MCI), with seasonal, Saturday nonstop service to Cancun International Airport (CUN) beginning on Nov. 13. Cancun, Mexico, is the top international destination from Kansas City with more than 200 pre-pandemic passengers per day during...
LifestylePosted by
The Press

Book Today: Southwest Airlines Extends Schedule Through Jan. 5, 2022, While Adding More Domestic Destinations Than Ever Before And Offering New Nonstop Service To International Destinations From The Midwest

DALLAS, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV), celebrating the 50th Anniversary of its first flights this month, has extended its bookable flight schedule through Jan. 5, 2022, adding the carrier's 18th new airport since early 2020. The carrier announced today service to Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) in New York, will begin Nov. 14, 2021. Syracuse will become the 121st airport for Southwest®. The carrier also published new flights today that resume service to all previously served international destinations.
EconomyBenzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Southwest Airlines

Shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) saw some unusual options activity on Tuesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $58.85. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Economyhawaiinewsnetwork.com

Boyd Gaming and Hawaiian Airlines launch partnership

Boyd Gaming Corporation and Hawaiian Airlines today announced a reciprocal transfer program that lets customers use their loyalty points from either company to book rewards. See the original article at: Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
Aerospace & Defenseairinsight.com

Southwest Airlines remains hungry for MAX 7

Southwest Airlines remains hungry for the MAX 7. The carrier announced another follow-on order for 34 aircraft in an SEC filing on June 8. The announcement comes only months after a previous Supplemental Agreement with Boeing, in which Southwest swapped orders for MAX 8s into 100 -7s. The carrier says “improving revenues trends and ongoing fleet modernization” have decided to review its fleet plans again.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines Deal: Earn 50x Points This Friday

Official: Lufthansa Installing First Class On A350s. We've redesigned the OMAAT homepage! If you prefer the old grid format, or just want to see all posts in chronological order, please click here. If you have a co-branded Southwest Airlines credit card, this is most definitely an offer you should take...
Jackson, MSPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Southwest Airlines returns to Jackson airport Sunday

After seven years, Southwest Airlines returns to the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport Sunday, June 6. The airline returns with nonstop flights to Atlanta (ATL), Baltimore-Washington (BWI), Houston-Hobby (HOU), and Orlando (MCO). Southwest Airlines will start offering flights to and from Mississippi’s capital city in 2021, about seven years after...
DrinksFood & Wine

American, Southwest Airlines Won't Resume Alcoholic Beverage Service, Citing Passenger Behavior

Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that it has received roughly 2,500 reports of unruly behavior on domestic flights this year, the majority of which related to air travelers who refused to wear a still-mandatory face covering. The agency emphasized that it has a "zero-tolerance policy" for passengers who misbehave on an aircraft, and it said that it would be proposing civil penalties of up to $15,000 against five passengers who are accused of verbally or physically assaulting crew members who asked them to comply with federal regulations, including wearing a face mask.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Medolife Rx Launches National TV PSA Campaign Promoting Escozine And Activates Customer Service Center

BURBANK, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that it has launched a local national PSA-style TV ad campaign in the Dominican Republic (DR) promoting its lead drug candidate Escozine® as a natural alternative medicine for cancer treatment. Additionally, the company has activated a customer service center in the DR that will enable it to better serve the needs of patients in the region.
LifestyleComplex

Southwest and American Airlines Decide to Postpone Alcohol Service After Uptick in Disorderly Passengers

Two major airlines will postpone bringing back alcohol service after an uptick in passenger aggression. Both Southwest Airlines and American Airlines announced the suspension this week after multiple flight attendants reported an uptick in rowdy and violent behavior from passengers. The announcement comes after a viral video showed a Southwest flight attendant being punched in the face for asking the passenger to keep her seat belt fastened while the plane was still moving. The attendant lost two teeth as a result of the injury, and the assailant, 28-year-old Vyvianna Quinonez, was banned for life from flying Southwest and now faces assault charges, the New York Times reports.
DrinksPosted by
The Hill

American Airlines joins Southwest in halting alcohol sales

American Airlines has reportedly joined Southwest Airlines in halting alcohol sales onboard, after a Southwest flight attendant was attacked mid-flight last week. The Dallas Morning News reported that American Airlines told crew members it will not reintroduce alcohol sales until September 14, when the airline’s mask mandate is set to expire.
LifestyleInvestorPlace

Ready to Reboard Southwest Airlines

If you’re like everyone else who has been cooped up during the pandemic, you’re not just thinking about what fun you’re going to have this weekend. You’re also thinking about what fun you can have this summer. For many, those fun summer plans include air travel. If the stellar numbers...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Southwest Airlines Adds to Max 7 Orderbook

Citing improving market conditions and optimistic projections for a relatively robust Covid recovery, Southwest Airlines has exercised options on another 34 Boeing 737 Max 7s, bringing its firm order total for the smallest Max variant to 234, the company reported Tuesday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The company...