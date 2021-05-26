Cancel
Teladoc Health Announces Featured Speakers For Forum, Industry-Leading Virtual Care Event

By GlobeNewswire
PURCHASE, NY, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) - Get Report, the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today announced featured speakers for Teladoc Health Forum taking place July 20-21. The agenda features live and on-demand sessions hosted digitally with programming designed for leaders of hospitals and health systems, insurers, and employer groups around the world.

Keynote speakers will include:

  • Andy Slavitt, formerly President Biden's senior advisor on COVID response, #IntheBubble podcast host and author of Preventable
  • José María Álvarez-Pallete, chairman and chief executive officer of Telefónica S.A
  • Leana Wen, M.D., emergency physician, public health professor at George Washington University, CNN medical analyst and author of Lifelines
  • Tara Donnelly, chief digital officer of NHSX
  • Tom McGuinness, corporate vice president of global healthcare and worldwide commercial business at Microsoft

"Virtual care is experiencing unprecedented growth and innovation on a global scale," said David Sides, chief operating officer at Teladoc Health. "At Forum, an outstanding slate of speakers will share their experiences and offer insights on advancing virtual care and building upon that momentum." Throughout the two-day event, more than 90 speakers will address topics such as consumer engagement, clinical quality, primary care, mental healthcare, chronic condition management, acute and emergent use cases and more.

To register or learn more about the event, visit our website http://forum.teladochealth.com/.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person's health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Teladoc Health Media Contact: Carolyn Edwards pr@teladochealth.com 321-795-1952

