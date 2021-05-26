Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

SweeTARTS® Celebrates Brighter And Bolder Chewy Line With Influencer Flossybaby And TikTok Sweepstakes

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

CHICAGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SweeTARTS ®, the iconic candy brand known for its mouthwatering balance of sweet and tart fruity flavors, is excited to announce the relaunch of its wildly popular Chewy line with a nationwide search for the new CEO of Chewy SweeTARTS!

With a little help from TikTok content-creating queen Flossybaby, SweetTARTS is calling on fans to show off their very own TikToks celebrating their love for the chewy SweeTARTS candies. Now through June 7, sweet tooths can enter for a chance to win an exclusive first look at a future Chewy SweeTARTS innovation, an honorary "CEO of Chewy SweeTARTS" title and a year's supply of the new and improved Chewy SweeTARTS candies.

Deliciously Craveable Chewy SweeTARTS Candies Get a Massive Update

Now on store shelves nationwide, Chewy SweeTARTS is reintroducing three multi-sensory, colorful products to its portfolio - all of which are BOTH delightfully sweet and delicately tart candies:

  • SweeTARTS Mini Chewy: Tiny in size but big on taste, SweeTARTS Mini Chewy deliver the classic SweeTARTS flavor in a mouth-watering sensation that's now equal parts sweeter and tangier.
  • SweeTARTS Chewy Extreme Sours: Pucker up! SweeTARTS Chewy Sours turns up the tart with candies that are powerfully sour and finish with a touch of sweet, now with a bolder, thrill-seeking flavor.
  • SweeTARTS Giant Chewy: Giant Chewy SweeTARTS take the amazing, sweet and tart flavor combination of Original SweeTARTS to the next level with supersized, over-the-top fun, now with an improved chewy candy texture.

"At SweeTARTS, we love making candies that are as vibrant and bold as our consumers who enjoy eating them," said Ashley Incarnato, Marketing Director for the SweeTARTS brand at Ferrara. "Our chewy candies are fan-favorites, embracing the duality of our product that is BOTH sweet and tart. When we saw an opportunity to bring an even bolder, fruitier candy to the market, we jumped at the chance to be classic AND fresh with this Chewy SweeTARTS relaunch. We can't wait for our fans to try the new line-up, and who knows, maybe even come aboard as the #CEOofChewySweeTARTS!"

Help SweeTARTS Find the New #CEOofChewySweeTARTS on TikTok

In light of Chewy SweeTARTS' makeover, the search is on for a CEO with the fresh creds to match. And SweeTARTS is getting a little help from someone who knows a thing or two about freshness, TikTok star Flossybaby.

Now through June 7, Flossybaby and SweeTARTS are inviting fans to make a TikTok using the hashtags #CEOofChewySweeTARTS and #Sweepstakes to celebrate the chewy treats and demonstrate exactly why they deserve to take the reigns as the honorary CEO of Chewy SweeTARTS. Content will be selected at random - with favorite entries re-posted to the SweeTARTS TikTok page. The winner, who will also score an entire year's supply of Chewy SweeTARTS, will be announced in mid-June. For official sweepstakes rules, please visit: https://bit.ly/3bCIQUK.

Chewy SweeTARTS are available now at mass grocery, drug and convenience stores nationwide, as well as online through e-commerce partners. To find a retailer near you, and to learn more about the SweeTARTS product portfolio, visit www.sweetartscandy.com and follow @SweeTARTSCandy on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About SweeTARTS

First introduced in 1963, SweeTARTS has grown into a fan-favorite candy brand known for its electrifying flavor combination of delightfully sweet and delicately tart. Available in an array of colorful candy creations, the SweeTARTS product portfolio includes Original SweeTARTS, SweeTARTS Ropes, SweeTARTS Rope Bites, SweeTARTS Chewy, and several seasonal favorites.

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of nearly 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS ®, Trolli ®, Brach's ®, Black Forest ® and NERDS ®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead ®, Red Hots ® and Now and Later ®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler ® and Famous Amos ® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

Media Contacts:

Courtney Pischke, Ferrara

Hannah Gettleman, Golin

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sweetarts-celebrates-brighter-and-bolder-chewy-line-with-influencer-flossybaby-and-tiktok-sweepstakes-301299454.html

SOURCE Ferrara

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Love
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweetarts#Influencer#Sweepstakes#Content Brand#Tiktoks#Sweetartscandy#Twitter#The Ferrero Group#North American#Black Forest#Red Hots#Sweetarts Mini Chewy#Sweetarts Giant Chewy#Giant Chewy Sweetarts#Craveable Chewy Sweetarts#Sweetarts Chewy Sours#Original Sweetarts#Sweetarts Rope Bites#Sweetarts Ropes#Sweet Snacking Categories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Behind Viral VideosDaily Illini

Student influencers launch business through TikTok

Sierra Reed, senior in Media, joined TikTok during her sophomore year after seeing her roommate having fun with the app. Over a year later, Reed has amassed over 420,000 followers and 14.3 million likes and has turned a social media hobby into a business venture, all without leaving her apartment.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

TikTok Slaps its Way Toward Crypto Influence Supremacy

Crypto influencers and businesses give their POVs on the FinTok phenomenon and its impact on retail investing. Where do people go to learn about cryptocurrencies? The knee-jerk answer to this question may say more about who you are asking than the dynamic reality of social media. If you have been...
Behind Viral VideoseMarketer

The creator economy, Pinterest livestreaming, and using influencers on TikTok

EMarketer · The Creator Economy, Pinterest Livestreaming, and Using Influencers on TikTok | Jun 02, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss which platforms have the most creator-friendly environments, how influencer marketing is evolving, and what the next stage of the creator economy will look like. We then talk about Pinterest's new livestreaming feature, the popularity of influencer marketing on TikTok, and how companies should navigate social media coming out of the pandemic. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer senior analyst at Insider Intelligence Jasmine Enberg.
Cook County, ILHerald & Review

Chicago-based TikTok influencer promotes COVID-19 vaccine to his peers

CHICAGO — Kahlil Beth leaned back in his chair, casually resting his hands on his lap and tapping his feet as the nurse steadied her syringe. The 17-year-old boy then pulled out his phone and recorded a selfie video of the needle going into his left arm. “Just like that, guys,” he whispered before uploading the clip to his Instagram story.
Miami Gardens, FLKESQ

Boxing, influencers and NFTs share the stage as YouTubers and TikTokers fight in Battle of the Platforms

While YouTubers and TikTokers are usually in a fight for followers, this Saturday night, the battle gets physical. LiveXLive Media, a global platform for livestream and on-demand content, is putting on “Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms.” Stars from YouTube and TikTok will face off in a series of boxing matches at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Incyte Announces Updated Data For Ruxolitinib Cream Accepted For Presentation At The 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Virtual Conference

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that multiple abstracts highlighting updated data for ruxolitinib cream, an investigational topical JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) will be presented at the upcoming 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Virtual Conference, held on June 13, 2021. "Atopic dermatitis, the most common type of eczema,...
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Prod Halted Over "Explosive Diarrhea" Outbreak

NBC's upcoming Ultimate Slip 'N Slide ran into a health emergency that not only forced production on the competition series to be shut down but will also force millions of others to limit themselves to only two jokes once they hear the full story (with positive, healthy vibes to those inflicted). The Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches-hosted series was hit with an outbreak of giardia on set. First reported by The Wrap and further confirmed by EW, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines giardia as "a microscopic parasite found on surfaces or in soil, food, or water that has been contaminated with feces from infected people or animals"- resulting in "diarrheal disease."
Moviesdoyouremember.com

Whatever Happened To Randy Quaid From ‘National Lampoon Christmas Vacation’?

1989 brought Randy Quaid to the comedy, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Portraying Eddie Johnson, the typically unannounced and uninvited relative, Quaid made fans laugh nationwide. So where did Randy Quaid end up after John Hughes’ Christmas comedy? Let’s find out. Career Post-National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Shortly after appearing in the...
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Beautiful Woman Talks to the Bartender

A beautiful woman went up to the bartender in a pub and asked to speak to the manager. The bartender said he wasn't available but that he would help her. Read on to see the hilarious outcome. Sarah, a beautiful blonde, walked across the pub toward the bar and signaled...
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
EatThis

This Fast-Growing Grilled Cheese Chain Is Expanding by 25%

Just about everybody loves a grilled cheese sandwich, and one particular restaurant chain has made grilled cheese a next-level experience. Now, that brand—a Midwest franchise that's been featured on Shark Tank—is about to take their latest, greatest "melt concept" wider to increase their nationwide footprint by a quarter. If this...
Weight LossPosted by
Amomama

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Natalie Is Unrecognizable As She Goes Makeup-Free Amid Major Weight Loss

Natalie Mordovtseva looked unrecognizable as she ditched makeup for her recent social media update, as losing weight seemingly gave her more self-confidence. Having lost over 30 pounds through a new fitness program and cosmetic surgery, Natalie Mordovtseva of "90 Day Fiancé" feels confident about her appearance again. In fact, her June 1 selfie featured her without makeup.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

Subway Operators Blame Founder's Scandalous Behavior for Chain's Downfall

By now, it's no secret that Subway has been experiencing some trouble. While recent months have seen hundreds of Subway franchisees locking horns with the company's executives, a new report suggests that today's problems are simply emblematic of Subway's history, starting with its founder. If these insider claims are true, it seems that the fast-food chain—which became the world's biggest, based largely on its guilt-free menu and virtuous branding—was actually a soap opera behind the scenes.