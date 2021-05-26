Cancel
Kronos Bio Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that members of the management team will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET; and
  • Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 11:20 a.m. ET.

The fireside chats will be webcast live from the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.kronosbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for one month following the event.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.Kronos Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing therapies that seek to transform the lives of those affected by cancer. The company focuses on targeting dysregulated transcription factors and the regulatory networks within cells that drive cancerous growth. Kronos Bio is developing a portfolio of spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitors, entospletinib (ENTO) and lanraplenib (LANRA), for the treatment of NPM1-mutated and FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company is also developing KB-0742, an oral inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), for the treatment of MYC-dependent solid tumors.Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Company contact:Stephanie YaoExecutive Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications650-525-6605 syao@kronosbio.com

Investors:Claudia StyslingerArgot Partners212-600-1902 kronosbio@argotpartners.com

Media:Sheryl SeapyReal Chemistry949-903-4750 sseapy@realchemistry.com

