Laguna Health comes out of stealth, raises $6.6 million for post-hospital recovery

1. Title: PUBLIC HEALTH RESEARCH PROGRAMME – FUTURE TOPICS – FUNDING2. Awarding Authority: NHS National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), GB Email: [email protected] Web: 3. Contract type: Service contract4. Description: The Public Health Research (PHR) Programme is considering the following topics for future commissioned research:Effectiveness of interventions aimed at preventing domestic abuseWhat are the health and health inequality impacts of being outdoors for children and young people?Interventions to prevent and reduce male violence against women and girlsImproving mental health in occupational groups at risk of poor mental healthHealth in coastal townsIncreasing uptake of vaccinations in populations where there is low uptakeHealth impacts of housing-led interventions for homeless peopleDigital health inequalitiesPublic health impacts of construction5. CPV Code(s): 73110000, 73210000, 731000006. NUTS code(s): UKI, UKI3, UKI327. Main site or location of works, main place of delivery or main place of performance: London, Inner London – West, Westminster.8. Reference attributed by awarding authority: Not provided.9. Estimated value of requirement: Not provided.10. As no deadline date has been specified please contact the awarding authority for further information.11. Address to which they must be sent: For further information regarding the above contract notice please visit: 12. Other information: If prioritised, the potential advert date for Stage 1 applications to these funding opportunities is either Autumn 2021 (possibly 19 October 2021) or Spring 2022 (possibly 15 March 2022). However, please note these are indicative dates, which may change.The commissioning briefs, published when the funding opportunity opens, will provide details of the topic. If you would like notification of when PHR calls go live, please sign up to receive our monthly funding bulletin, and weekly funding alerts.When these calls go live, topics four and five are likely to be supported by the Research Design Service's (RDS) PHRADA scheme.Alternatively, if you are interested in contributing to the development of our future topic areas, you can help by becoming a reviewer.