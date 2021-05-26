Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Laguna Health comes out of stealth, raises $6.6 million for post-hospital recovery

By James Spiro
calcalistech.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaguna Health, a post-hospital recovery assurance company, publicly launched on Wednesday and has also announced a seed round of $6.6 million. The round was co-led by Pitango HealthTech and LionBird, with participation from Hippo CEO Assaf Wand and co-founder and CEO of Onduo, Josh Riff. Laguna’s recovery platform aims to reduce costly readmissions and shorten recovery times by using a mix of data, digital care tools, and proven behavioral health interventions - allegedly the first to fuse these elements together.

www.calcalistech.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Health Technology#Health Research#Patient Care#Medical Care#Laguna Health#Hippo#Digital Healthcare#Managing Partner#Division Of Cardiology#Md#Mba#Rpx Corp#Fortress Investment Group#Vim#Cpo#Ecommerce#Aum#Laguna Members#Medical System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesshealthcareittoday.com

Transcarent Raises $58 Million in Series B Funding to Accelerate Consumer-Directed Health and Care Experience for Self-Insured Employers

Transcarent, a new and different consumer-directed health and care experience for employees of self-insured employers and their families, today announced a $58 million Series B investment led by General Catalyst and 7wireVentures, with participation from Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Kleiner Perkins, Leaps by Bayer, GreatPoint Ventures, and Threshold Ventures along with existing investors Alta Partners and Jove Equity Partners. This round brings Transcarent’s total funding to $98 million and will allow the company to respond to the demand for rapid expansion of its innovative risk-based offering for self-insured employers.
Health Servicesphysiciansweekly.com

Can a Subscription Model Fix Primary Care in the US?

In April, San Francisco-based primary care company One Medical revealed an eye-popping compensation package for its chief executive and chairman, Amir Dan Rubin. His $199 million payday, particularly noteworthy at a company that has yet to turn a profit, made Rubin the second-highest-paid CEO in the United States last year — but only on paper.
Healthhomehealthcarenews.com

‘Social Determinants of Aging’ Startup Exits Stealth with $6M in Funding, Magellan Health’s Support

A new senior care startup has come out of stealth, armed with millions of dollars in seed funding and backing from a major population health provider. The startup is DUOS, a New York-based company that enables aging in place by deploying expert care coordinators — “Duos” — into the homes of older adults. It unveiled its model on Tuesday while also announcing $6 million in seed funding from investors Redesign Health and Forerunner Ventures.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), The KLAS Leader In Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Announces June As HRS' Hospital At Home Month

HOBOKEN, N.J,, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions , a leading provider of telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions, today announced that June is "Hospital at Home Month" at the company. During the month of June, HRS will share best practices for incorporating telehealth and remote patient monitoring...
Women's HealthThrive Global

The Pandemic Recovery is Coming. Are You Ready? Ways to sure the post-pandemic recovery focuses on women

Although men are more likely than women to die of COVID-19, it is women who have overwhelmingly borne the economic and social costs of this pandemic. Women have faced greater risk on the front lines, as they are disproportionately represented in essential jobs in health care, education, and foodservice. At home, they have been shouldering the bulk of their families’ additional childcare burdens as the schools and daycares that made it possible for them to go to work closed their doors. All of this has contributed to women leaving the workforce in unprecedented numbers: In December 2020 alone, women accounted for all the job losses in the United States.
Cleveland, OHtribuneledgernews.com

University Hospitals receives $10 million donation from Ahuja family to support community health center, reach underserved populations

CLEVELAND, Ohio – University Hospitals will use a $10 million donation from the Ahuja family to bolster services at its Cleveland health center for women and children and establish a new position dedicated to improving community health, outreach and education for underserved populations. In recognition of the donation, the health...
Healthbizjournals

Complete Health forms new LLC to offer new type of health care delivery

A health group with a significant local presence is branching out with a new company. Complete Health, a physician-centric primary care group, and Collaborative Health Systems, a Florida-based management services organization, are launching a new entity: Complete Health Accountable Care LLC. The new company is a direct contracting entity (DCE)...
Galion, OHrichlandsource.com

Avita Health System seeks patients with Type 2 diabetes for national study

GALION -- Avita Health System is participating in the Personalized-Medication Adherence and Persistence Program (P-MAPP) -- a national research initiative to better understand the medication perceptions of patients with Type 2 diabetes. Avita is currently seeking patients with Type 2 diabetes to participate in ongoing research at its Galion and...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Ready, Set, Food Announces $3.5 Million Raised In Most Recent Funding Round, Fueled By New Investment From Edward-Elmhurst Health

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready, Set, Food! a leader in all-natural, organic early allergen introduction, announced that it raised $3.5 million in its most recent funding round led by new investor, Edward-Elmhurst Health , and supported by returning investors Danone Manifesto Ventures, the corporate venture arm of multinational food company Danone, as well as investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban, and AF Ventures (formerly AccelFoods). The investment will help advance Ready, Set, Food!'s mission of giving every baby a chance at a healthier future through its complete, early allergen introduction system of the top nine allergens - peanut, egg, milk, cashew, almond, walnut, sesame, soy and wheat.
HealthPosted by
The Press

UCLA Anderson Forecast: Pent-up demand for leisure and hospitality, recreation, health care will fuel recovery. California report finds that states with stringent pandemic mitigation measures, such as California, had better health and economic outcomes.

UCLA Anderson Forecast: Pent-up demand for leisure and hospitality, recreation, health care will fuel recovery. LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In March, the UCLA Anderson Forecast's first economic outlook for 2021 touted "robust growth for the U.S. and California" in anticipation of an abatement of the COVID-19 pandemic. The June 2021 forecast remains optimistic but also acknowledges the historical reality that economic recoveries are never smooth, and that ups and downs in the data that inform such predictions are to be expected.
Ravenswood, WVWTAP

Diabetes Dash aims to spread awareness

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Coplin Health Systems partnered with the City of Ravenswood to host the fifth annual Dash for Diabetes. Runners and walkers stretched and warmed up at the line, waiting for the ten second countdown. Then they took off, all for a good cause. Coplin Health Systems’ senior...
Health ServicesGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Commentary: A pandemic silver lining: transformed health care delivery

COVID-19 transformed how Americans get health care. Before the pandemic, when people felt sick, they went through a familiar drill -- make an appointment, drive to the doctor’s, and all too often, wait. But as health-care providers reduced in-person visits during the pandemic, all that changed. By May 2020, nearly 50 percent of patients sought care remotely via phone or video appointments with their doctors, up from just 11 percent in 2019. Almost 80 percent of Americans now say they’re interested in virtual visits, according to a survey by McKinsey & Company.
Public Healthukconstructionmedia.co.uk

PUBLIC HEALTH RESEARCH PROGRAMME – FUTURE TOPICS – FUNDING

Source: https://www.nihr.ac.uk/funding/public-health-research-programme-future-topics/27893. 1. Title: PUBLIC HEALTH RESEARCH PROGRAMME – FUTURE TOPICS – FUNDING2. Awarding Authority: NHS National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), GB Email: [email protected] Web: 3. Contract type: Service contract4. Description: The Public Health Research (PHR) Programme is considering the following topics for future commissioned research:Effectiveness of interventions aimed at preventing domestic abuseWhat are the health and health inequality impacts of being outdoors for children and young people?Interventions to prevent and reduce male violence against women and girlsImproving mental health in occupational groups at risk of poor mental healthHealth in coastal townsIncreasing uptake of vaccinations in populations where there is low uptakeHealth impacts of housing-led interventions for homeless peopleDigital health inequalitiesPublic health impacts of construction5. CPV Code(s): 73110000, 73210000, 731000006. NUTS code(s): UKI, UKI3, UKI327. Main site or location of works, main place of delivery or main place of performance: London, Inner London – West, Westminster.8. Reference attributed by awarding authority: Not provided.9. Estimated value of requirement: Not provided.10. As no deadline date has been specified please contact the awarding authority for further information.11. Address to which they must be sent: For further information regarding the above contract notice please visit: 12. Other information: If prioritised, the potential advert date for Stage 1 applications to these funding opportunities is either Autumn 2021 (possibly 19 October 2021) or Spring 2022 (possibly 15 March 2022). However, please note these are indicative dates, which may change.The commissioning briefs, published when the funding opportunity opens, will provide details of the topic. If you would like notification of when PHR calls go live, please sign up to receive our monthly funding bulletin, and weekly funding alerts.When these calls go live, topics four and five are likely to be supported by the Research Design Service’s (RDS) PHRADA scheme.Alternatively, if you are interested in contributing to the development of our future topic areas, you can help by becoming a reviewer.TKR-2021611-EX-1630121# funding opportunity.
Healthiweller.com

No change in asthma medication use after transition to high-deductible health plan

Sumary of No change in asthma medication use after transition to high-deductible health plan:. Galbraith reports she received grants from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute.. Transition to a high-deductible health plan that largely exempted medications from the deductible was...