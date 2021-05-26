Oncternal Therapeutics To Participate In Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Cancel
SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:30 am Eastern Time.

To register in advance for the corporate presentation, sign up here.

Replay Link: A replay will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section on the Company's website at https://investor.oncternal.com/news-and-events/events-presentations .

About Oncternal Therapeutics:

Oncternal Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Oncternal focuses drug development on promising yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer generation or progression. The clinical pipeline includes cirmtuzumab , an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the ROR1 pathway, a type I tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor, that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and in investigator-sponsored, Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with HER2-negative metastatic or locally advanced, unresectable breast cancer, as well as a Phase 2 clinical trial of cirmtuzumab in combination with venetoclax, a Bcl-2 inhibitor, in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL. Oncternal is also developing a chimeric antigen receptor T cell ( CAR-T ) therapy that targets ROR1, which is currently in preclinical development as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers and solid tumors. The clinical pipeline also includes TK216 , an investigational targeted small-molecule inhibitor of the ETS family of oncoproteins, that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with Ewing sarcoma alone and in combination with vincristine chemotherapy. More information is available at https://oncternal.com .

Oncternal Contacts:

Company ContactRichard Vincent 858-434-1113 rvincent@oncternal.com

Investor ContactCorey Davis, Ph.D. LifeSci Advisors 212-915-2577 cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

