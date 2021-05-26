Cancel
Gambling

Real Luck Group Limited CEO Thomas Rosander Welcomes Bill C-218 Progress Through Canadian Senate

TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSX.V: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), a leading provider of licensed, real money esports betting, welcomes the passing of Bill C-218 - known as The Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act - on second reading at the Canadian Senate.

Bill C-218, which proposes to make it lawful to bet on a single sports or athletics event, now moves to the Senate's Standing Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce for deliberation.

Thomas Rosander, CEO of Real Luck Group, said: "We welcome seeing Bill C-218 pass the second reading in the Senate, which brings us a step closer to the realization of safe and legal single-event wagering in Canada. There is huge demand among sports and esports fans in Canada for betting, and the industry is expected to be worth billions to the nation's economy. Luckbox's proprietary award-winning platform, offering wagering on 14 major esports as well as sports betting, is well positioned to benefit from this trend. Real Luck Group is a member of the Canadian Gaming Association and we are following the progress in the Senate in what are exciting times for the igaming industry in Canada and the US."

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

