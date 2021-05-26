Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

STARC Systems Launches FireblockWall™, The First Modular Reusable One-Hour Fire-Rated Temporary Containment Solution

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

BRUNSWICK, Maine, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STARC Systems , a manufacturer of temporary modular wall containment solutions used for occupied renovations and infection isolation, today unveiled FireblockWall™, the first modular reusable one-hour fire-rated temporary containment system. STARC will begin taking orders in June with deliveries starting in early summer.

"Our customers have been requesting a one-hour fire-rated containment solution," said Bruce Bickford, VP of Product Development at STARC Systems. "Facility managers have a tremendous responsibility during an occupied healthcare renovation project. If something goes wrong and the Joint Commission, State Inspector or Fire Marshal investigates, it falls on the facility manager to explain every detail. STARC uses customer feedback to inform our product innovations and solve their most challenging needs. FireblockWall™ relieves our customers from wondering if they're meeting the proper safety requirements."

Benefits of FireblockWall TM

  • Stops fires,keeping patients, staff, and visitors safe in healthcare environments.
  • Fast installation with minimal labor, two laborers can install a 10' x 15' corner room in 90 minutes, which is an estimated 4 times faster than traditional drywall, plus no taping, mudding, sanding, painting or clean up.
  • Designed to meet NFPA 101 or IBC code, a fire-rated wall must be constructed from the floor to the deck above. With its perimeter tracks, specially designed panels including pre-designed negative air panels and doors and supporting components, FireblockWall meets the requirements of a one-hour fire-rated listed assembly when installed to spec.
  • Superior noise-blocking, with an STC rating of 40, this is 65% quieter than any other temporary containment system.
  • Exceeds ICRA Class IV(infection control), ASTM E119 and ASTM E84 requirements.
  • Cost-effective, the panels are durable and can be used job after job, it typically pays for itself after just 3-5 uses and generates ongoing cost savings.
  • Lower carbon footprint, the sleek, reusable walls save on the waste and debris normally created by building and tearing down drywall.
  • Easy air management, includes a negative air panel to discharge air keeping dangerous dust off the ground, and automatically closes the damper when temperatures exceed 165 degrees. Also includes an air monitor panel that's compatible with all common manometers and has a 2" rated pass-through for wiring.

"After making the switch from traditional containment methods such as poly and sheetrock to STARC's FireblockWall TM panels, our team noticed a drastic difference in the time we spend setting up containment in the field," said Adam Bouffard, Construction Supervisor, Hebert Construction. "Not only do these panels offer a safer, more secure worksite, but they also provide us with a professional-looking, durable, reusable containment solution for use on future projects."

How it Works

With FireblockWall TM a one-hour fire-rated solution can be quickly installed in 4 easy steps:

  • Step 1: Mark a centerline and mount the pre-drilled telescoping perimeter tracks. Tracks can easily be customized to length.
  • Step 2: Place the FireblockWall TM panels using a lift & drop connection (no tools required).
  • Step 3: Fill track to panel gaps with fire-rated insulation.
  • Step 4: Place track covers to finish.

Fire-rated corners, doors and accessories are available when the project requires it, including handle sets with multiple lock options depending on the level of security needed.

"STARC is committed to delivering value beyond our customers' expectations while addressing long-standing containment challenges in the most sensitive of occupied healthcare environments," said Chris Vickers, President and CEO of STARC Systems. "We set the standard for temporary modular containment with RealWall TM and LiteBarrier TM and now we're thrilled to raise the bar again by introducing FireblockWall TM, the first and only reusable one-hour fire-rated solution."

To learn more about the benefits of FireblockWall TM or to get a quote, please visit www.starcsystems.com .

About STARC Systems STARC Systems is a temporary wall containment company and leader in healthcare renovation and isolation preparedness solutions. Our temporary wall systems exceed ICRA Class IV and ASTM E-84 requirements and help reduce infection spread while allowing healthcare facilities to easily install, move and reconfigure panels to create anterooms and AIIRs for their patients and employees. With a customer satisfaction score of 9.9 and a 91% customer reorder rate, leading healthcare facilities, including Brigham & Women's Hospital, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and the Cleveland Clinic continue to rely on STARC Systems to solve their temporary containment challenges. STARC Systems' RealWall™ received the 2019 Healthcare Design Award. To learn more, go to www.starcsystems.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starc-systems-launches-fireblockwall-the-first-modular-reusable-one-hour-fire-rated-temporary-containment-solution-301299388.html

SOURCE STARC Systems

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modular Design#Customized Options#Innovations#Project Development#Starc Systems Launches#Vp Of Product Development#The Joint Commission#Fireblockwall Tm Stops#Nfpa#Ibc#Stc#Astm E119#Astm E84#Construction Supervisor#Realwall Tm#Litebarrier Tm#Icra Class Iv#The Cleveland Clinic#Fire Rated Insulation#Solution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicsmixonline.com

BriteShot Charges Up With BritePower Modular Power System

BritePower Provides Portable, Long-Lasting and Ready-to-use Energy for a Range of Applications. NEW YORK, JUNE 2, 2021 – BriteShot, an industry leader in LED lighting solutions and expert in COVID decontamination products, expands its product lineup with the new BritePower modular power system. This mobile and rugged energy delivery solution provides continuous power via hot-swappable lithium-ion manganese phosphate battery packs. With its small footprint and long lifecycle, BritePower packs provide energy for commercial applications, including film and entertainment as well as home use, offering reliable power supply for a range of applications.
Home & GardenDesign Milk

Stylex Adds More Modular Solutions for the Hybrid Office With Free Address 2.0

By now you’ve most likely come across the term “hybrid working” or some variation of it when it comes to envisioning the new workspace environment. Yes, the pandemic forced us to change the way we worked, but it also made us rethink the way we could work – what’s possible, what was working, what isn’t working anymore, and what the future of the office space could look like. If you’re working for companies like Slack or Twitter, you might never have to go back in the office again. For the rest of us, flexibility is key, which is what Stylex had in mind with their new space solution, Free Address 2.0. Building upon the line’s original Free Address collection, the new modular furniture system creates more privacy, storage, organization and opportunities to accessorize your new office space.
Electronicspowderbulksolids.com

Cone Valve System for Contained Powder Transfer

Booth 1006 - Rheo Engineering recently partnered with Visval to bring the SoliValve to North America. This technology is a critical component in integrated process systems for bulk bags and bins. The SoliValve 250 overcomes the traditional issues encountered with the 30-year-old traditional cone valve. It allows fully automatic and...
ElectronicsTwice

RTA Launches Made-To-Order Modular Outdoor Kitchen System (MOKS)

With summer fast approaching, homeowners from coast-to-coast are ready to get outside and host BBQ’s with family and friends. And, this year more than ever, outdoor kitchens are in high demand for grilling season. To address this growing desire and time constraint for enhanced outdoor hosting, RTA Outdoor Living—the leader in custom prefabricated outdoor kitchens and cooking appliances—announces the launch of MOKS (Modular Outdoor Kitchen System).
TechnologyBusiness Insider

Artiza Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Ensuring Reliable 5G Implementation with its Modular Testing Solution, DuoSIM-5G

The solution delivers unlimited scalability and deep customization to help users achieve superior efficiencies and ownership experience. SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global 5G network equipment testing market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Artiza Networks, Inc. with the 2021 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for helping companies test the most demanding features to implement 5G networks. Artiza has built on its existing DuoSIM technology to design and deliver the DuoSIM-5G, a 5G network testing solution.
Businessaithority.com

Dubber Launches World-First Partner Program Exclusively for Service & Solution Providers

Unlocks ability of any conversation to be economically transformed into differentiating services and significant revenue streams. Launches Dubber Go exclusively for Foundation Partners, a call recording product packaged for embedding in any voice service as a standard feature. Announces Cisco as first major Foundation Partner. Dubber Corporation Limited launched the...
SoftwareStamford Advocate

MobileDemand Launches the First NTEP Certified, Truly Mobile 3D Parcel Dimensioning System

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. MobileDemand, provider of rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions for enterprise productivity, today announced the launch of xDIM™ Mobile Dimensioning Software, the first absolute mobile, patented 3D dimensioning software for cuboidal parcels. xDIM, powered by 4DMobile, quickly and accurately captures measurements with a simple point-and-click, wherever the box is located. The innovative cloud-based application provides rich data via a user-friendly dashboard that integrates with a myriad of enterprise resource management systems for deeper business analytics. Successful completion of the National Type Evaluation Program (NTEP) evaluation qualifies xDIM as Legal for Trade, meaning it is legally approved for establishing cost for services or hire on the basis of measurement.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

HealthPay24 Launches First Ever Retail Solution Allowing Providers To Reconcile All Healthcare Transactions In One, Single View

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthPay24 ® has revolutionized healthcare payments with the launch of its new Retail solution by allowing providers to accept payments for all retail and general ledger healthcare transactions in a single view. HealthPay24 Retail offers a transparent financial payment and reconciliation process while significantly improving cost efficiency. Healthcare providers will no longer have to jump from system-to-system for reporting, payments, balance postings, and bill reconciliation.
Technologyprotoolreviews.com

Hart STACK Modular Storage System

Hart Stack Enters the Modular Storage Market at a Fraction of the Cost. Modular storage systems have become all the rage amongst tool manufacturers these days. They offer a clean, organized, and stackable method for storing, securing, and moving your tools from place to place. The Milwaukee Packout System and DeWalt ToughSystem 2.0 are among the most popular, but they might start to see some competition from the Hart Stack Modular Storage System simply because the price is so nice.
Industrymaritime-executive.com

Why High Container Rates are Likely to Persist

Last month, The Maritime Executive reported on the explosive rise in container rates across major global trade routes. The result is an increase in shipping costs, posing an additional economic burden for a world that is already struggling to recover from a pandemic. The silver lining of this is enjoyed by ocean carriers, who are posting record high profits.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Airport Passenger Screening Systems Global Market To 2026 - By Product, Technology, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The airport passenger screening systems market is currently being catalyzed by rising security needs and the introduction of innovative, and effective...
Computersarxiv.org

Low-bandwidth Modular Mathematical Modeling of DC Microgrid Systems for Control Development with Application to Shipboard Power Systems

In recent years, DC and AC microgrid (MG) systems have attracted a major attention due to various potential for integration of future technology into conventional systems and control. The integration of such technology requires appropriate tools for complex design, analysis and optimization. This paper presents a mathematical low-bandwidth modeling (LBM) approach that can be used for control development in DC and further be extended to AC MG systems. In this work, first a simplified mathematical model of a medium voltage DC (MVDC) shipboard MG system is presented, next, the overall system-level connection convention is presented to display the overall mathematical coupling of the individual sub-systems, then, a simplified example of the control development is presented, and last, the overall system under a test scenario is implemented in Simulink Real-time.
Softwaremobihealthnews.com

MedicalDirector launches cybersecurity solution for healthcare systems

Australian software company MedicalDirector has introduced its latest cybersecurity solution for healthcare systems. According to a press release, the MedicalDirector Shield has six key components to protect a healthcare practice's IT systems and data. It provides an initial security assessment to spot a system's vulnerabilities to online hacks; a plug-in...
Energy Industrychemengonline.com

Modular waste-to-energy system is cost-competitive at smaller scales

A newly launched modular waste-to-energy system is capable of delivering off-grid heat and power with competitive economics to a variety of locations, including military bases, remote sites and commercial installations, according to creator Enexor BioEnergy LLC (Franklin, Tenn.; www.enexor.com). Under a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced in April, the company is testing the proprietary units, known as Bio-CHP, on locally generated organic waste from U.S. Navy vessels and bases.
Cell Phonesenewschannels.com

iMobie Launched DroidKit – Complete Solution to Recover Lost Data, Remove Lock Screen, Fix Android System Issues in Minutes

(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) — NEWS: iMobie Inc., a software developer with 10-year experience, today proudly released the first ever complete Android solution – DroidKit. Aiming at saving Android users from any disaster, this program is capable of recovering lost data, rescuing the system crashed or locked phone, and enhancing Android device experience, simply and securely.
Healththecolumbusceo.com

MSN Healthcare Solutions Launches ClearSurvey

On June 3, 2021, MSN Healthcare Solutions launched a new patient satisfaction survey module. As the name suggests, ClearSurvey offers an easy-to-use and inexpensive option for medical practices of all specialties to assess patient satisfaction with clinical services provided. “Historically, many practices have been interested in conducting patient surveys, but...
Health Servicesorthospinenews.com

Able Medical Announces First Surgeries and Launch of the Valkyrie™ Thoracic Fixation System

MARQUETTE, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Able Medical Devices announces the recent launch of its Valkyrie™ Thoracic Fixation System, the market’s first single-use radiolucent plating system designed to span the osteotomy and close the sternum after open heart surgery. The system’s unique material properties allow the implant to be contoured in-situ which saves time...
Softwarecisco.com

Cisco UCS X-Series Modular System

It's any box you need, and more. The Cisco UCS X-Series Modular System powered by Intersight is an adaptable, future-ready system engineered to simplify IT and innovate at the speed of software. Benefits. Simplify with cloud ops. Respond at the speed and scale of your business by shaping X-Series to...