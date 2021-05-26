Childhood friends of Moshe Hogeg suing the Israeli businessman for NIS 18 million
The lawsuits just keep coming for Israeli businessman Moshe Hogeg. Roee Bruchiel, who claims to be a childhood friend of Hogeg and who served as his personal assistant, and Eren Okashi, who served as a bookkeeper at Hogeg’s Singulariteam Venture Capital fund, filed a lawsuit against Hogeg on Tuesday at the Tel Aviv District Court, suing Hogeg along with several other businessmen for NIS 18 million ($5.5 million).www.calcalistech.com