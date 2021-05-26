Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Venture Capital

Childhood friends of Moshe Hogeg suing the Israeli businessman for NIS 18 million

By Lital Dovrovitski
calcalistech.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lawsuits just keep coming for Israeli businessman Moshe Hogeg. Roee Bruchiel, who claims to be a childhood friend of Hogeg and who served as his personal assistant, and Eren Okashi, who served as a bookkeeper at Hogeg’s Singulariteam Venture Capital fund, filed a lawsuit against Hogeg on Tuesday at the Tel Aviv District Court, suing Hogeg along with several other businessmen for NIS 18 million ($5.5 million).

www.calcalistech.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nis#Lawsuits#Private Jets#Nis#Defendants#Criminal Court#Legal Documents#Israeli#Tel Aviv District Court#Hogeg Talks#Shekels#Lawyers Ilan Sofer#Plaintiffs#Ramat Gan#Company Documents#Childhood#Criminal Conduct#Ventures#Foreign Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
Celebritiesfinancemagnates.com

Lawsuit Alleges $250 Million Israeli ICOs to Be Scams

Three Israeli companies, Sirin Labs, Stx Technologies Limited (Stox), and Leadcoin, are facing a lawsuit with allegations of initial coin offerings (ICO) scams involving around $250 million, The Times of Israel reported. The companies took the ICO route to raise massive capital during the hype between 2017 and 2018. Sirin...
LawLaw.com

Carlton Fields Sued in $10 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit

Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. A Florida-based circuit board manufacturer has sued Carlton Fields for $10 million in damages over the law firm’s representation of the company as plaintiff’s counsel in a 2017 lawsuit. The complaint, filed by Miami attorney Warren Trazenfeld last Friday in...
Middle EastSanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | Absurd to assert that Israel’s an ‘apartheid state’

Contrary to a recent letter writer’s assertion, Israel — with Arabs serving in hospitals, the Supreme Court, and the Knesset—is not an apartheid state. Does he know that Jews are non-existent in Gaza?. Further, it’s absurd that he uses relative casualties to justify Hamas firing 4,000 unguided rockets into Israel....
MilitaryHouston Chronicle

Palestinians say Israeli forces kill 3 in West Bank raid

JENIN, West Bank (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinians, including two security officers, in a shootout that erupted in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin during what appeared to be an Israeli arrest raid overnight, Palestinian officials said Thursday. Israel and the Palestinian Authority coordinate security...
Middle EastDerrick

Ex-Mossad chief signals Israel behind Iran nuclear attacks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The outgoing chief of Israel's Mossad intelligence service has offered the closest acknowledgment yet his country was behind recent attacks targeting Iran's nuclear program and a military scientist. The comments by Yossi Cohen, speaking to Israel's Channel 12 investigative program “Uvda” in a segment...
Militarygranthshala.com

Israeli forces kill two Palestinian officers in ‘undercover op’

At least three Palestinians, including two intelligence officers, were killed in an early morning Israeli raid in the West Bank-occupied city of Jenin. At least three Palestinians, including two Palestinian Authority (PA) military intelligence officers, have been shot dead by Israeli forces in an earlier raid on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said on Thursday.
PalestineCommentary Magazine

Journalists Against Truth

This week, a slew of reporters added their names to an open letter calling for an end to their profession. They don’t frame their demands that way, of course, but that would be the practical effect of their recommendations. The many high-powered journalists who signed on to this petition—some of whom are household names, while others preferred to remain anonymous and merely implicate their employers in this scheme—have demanded that news media embrace and disseminate “a narrative.” That “narrative” is an elementarily didactic tale in which “Israel’s systematic oppression of Palestinians is overwhelming,” a fact that “must no longer be sanitized.” Theirs is a romantic fable in which Israel is powerful, the Palestinians are powerless, and journalism’s role should be to promote this tale not just to inform but to get results.
Worlddailyjournal.net

Israeli police say woman with knife shot dead in West Bank

JERUSALEM — Israeli police said a Palestinian woman carrying a knife ran toward an Israeli military checkpoint on Saturday and was shot dead by a private security guard. The shooting took place at the Qalandiya checkpoint near Jerusalem, one of the largest in the occupied West Bank. Police said the woman, identified as a 28-year-old resident of a West Bank refugee camp, had ignored calls by the guard to stop.
Immigrationnewspotng.com

NIS begins acceptance of new passport application

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) is reportedly now accepting applications for new passports. Oyo state command’s comptroller, Safiya Mohammed disclosed this during a send-off for Usman Babangida, the outgoing comptroller on Tuesday June 8. Mohammed said that the new applications which started at 12 midnight on Tuesday are in line...
Celebritiestelugubulletin.com

Sedition case against actor-activist Aisha Sultana

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Lakshadweep police, on Thursday, filed a case of sedition against controversial actor Aisha Sultana for claiming that the Narendra Modi government had used Corona virus pandemic as a bio-weapon against the people of Lakshadweep Islands.
LawYNET News

Families of Israeli terror victims suing Qatari banks for compensation

Families of Israeli terror victims are suing for compensation from Qatari banks that they say have funded terrorist activity by Hamas, according to a collective lawsuit filed Wednesday. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. The NIS 1 billion civil action was filed at the Jerusalem District Court by the Tel...
Militarymatzav.com

Two Members Of Palestinian Security Killed In Firefight With Israeli Special Forces

Two officers in the Palestinian Authority’s Military Intelligence service were killed last night by Israeli special forces in the northern West Bank city of Jenin. Another Palestinian was shot dead and a second wounded – reported to be the targets of the Israeli operation and members of the Islamic Jihad organization, unsourced Hebrew media said.
ReligionYNET News

A violation of the Jewish spirit

The ultra-Orthodox parties in the Knesset held an emergency meeting earlier this week. They proclaimed their loyalty to outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, rejected the option to join the new coalition that will replace him after 12 years in power and called on their constituents not to cooperate with the new government.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

IN BRIEF: Coca-Cola investors threaten suit over law firm diversity policy

A group of shareholders of Coca-Cola Co threatened legal action against the company’s board on Friday unless it ends what they allege are illegal policies that the company adopted in January to promote diversity among outside lawyers. The unidentified shareholders said Coke’s board breached its fiduciary duty to stockholders with...