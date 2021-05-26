Cancel
Increase in explosive activity, lava fountain night at Etna volcano, Italy

By Teo Blašković
watchers.news
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree episodes of strong lava fountaining took place at Etna volcano since 20:20 UTC on May 25, 2021, generating an eruptive column up to 7.6 km (25 000 feet) above sea level. The Aviation Color Code was raised to Red on 7 occasions since UTC midnight on May 25, with the last one at 10:50 UTC today.

watchers.news
