Newport News, VA

Huntington Ingalls Industries To Present At Bernstein Strategic Decision Conference On June 2

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) - Get Report will participate in Bernstein's Strategic Decisions Conference on June 2. The conversation with HII President and CEO Mike Petters and Tom Stiehle, HII executive vice president and chief financial officer, will begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time and will be webcast on ir.huntingtoningalls.com.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contacts:

Jerri Fuller Dickseski (Media) jerri.dickseski@hii-co.com757-380-2341

Dwayne Blake (Investors) dwayne.blake@hii-co.com757-380-2104

