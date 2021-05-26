Connect Biopharma To Participate At The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Cancel
SAN DIEGO and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) ("Connect Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced that Dr. Zheng Wei, Co-Founder & CEO of Connect Biopharma, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10:00 am ET.

A live webcast of this fireside chat will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page accessible here: https://investors.connectbiopharm.com/. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings LimitedConnect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research.

Our lead product candidate, CBP-201, is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) and is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma and in development for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). Our second lead product candidate is CBP-307, a modulator of a T cell receptor known as sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1P1) that is in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD). Furthermore, we are developing CBP-174, a peripherally restricted antagonist of histamine receptor 3, for the treatment of pruritus associated with skin inflammation.

With headquarters in China, additional operations in the United States and Australia, and clinical development activities in those geographies as well as Europe, Connect Biopharma is building a rich global pipeline of internally designed, wholly owned small molecules and antibodies targeting several aspects of T cell biology. For additional information about Connect Biopharma, please visit our website at www.connectbiopharm.com .

IR/PR CONTACTS: Lazar FINN Partners David Carey (IR) T: +1-(212) 867-1768 david.carey@finnpartners.com

Erich Sandoval (Media) +1-(646) 871-8482 or +1-(917) 497-2867 erich.sandoval@finnpartners.com

Corporate Contacts: info@connectpharm.com

