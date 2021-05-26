X4 Pharmaceuticals To Host Conference Call And Webcast To Present Initial Efficacy And Safety Data From EHA 2021 Poster On Phase 1b Clinical Trial Of Mavorixafor In Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia

Poster presentation by lead author Dr. Steven Treon available on the EHA website Friday, June 11, 2021 at 9:00 am CET/3:00 am ET

Conference call and webcast with poster co-author Dr. Christian Buske to take place on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 7:00 am ET

BOSTON, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies targeting diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, today announced it will be hosting a conference call and webcast to present and discuss initial efficacy and safety data from the ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial of its lead clinical candidate, mavorixafor, in combination with ibrutinib, in Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia patients with MYD88 and CXCR4 mutations. The data will be presented in an e-Poster at this year's European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress, taking place virtually from June 9-17, 2021.

Poster EP784: "Preliminary Clinical Data From a Phase 1b Study of Mavorixafor and Ibrutinib in Patients With Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia With MYD88 and CXCR4 Mutations" will be made available on the X4 corporate website concurrent with its posting on the Congress website at 9:00 am CET/3:00 am ET on Friday, June 11, 2021

At that time, conference attendees will be able to access an accompanying audio presentation by lead poster author Steven Treon, M.D., Ph.D., FACP, FRCP, Director of the Bing Center for Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and lead investigator of the ongoing clinical trial.

The X4 conference call and webcast will take place at 7:00 am ET on Friday June 11, 2021

The call will include presentations by X4 senior executives and a "Fireside Chat" and Q&A with poster co-author Christian Buske, M.D., Director of the Institute of Experimental Cancer Research and Attending Physician, Professor of Medicine at the University of Ulm (Germany), and Founder and Coordinator of the European Consortium for Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia.

The X4 Pharmaceuticals conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 721-7655 (domestic) or (409) 216-0009 (international), followed by the conference ID: 4492859. The live webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentation page of the company's website at investors.x4pharma.com . The webcast replay will be available on the website approximately two hours after the completion of the call.

About X4 PharmaceuticalsX4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, with a focus on rare diseases and those with limited treatment options. The company's lead candidate, mavorixafor, is a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. X4 believes that inhibition of the CXCR4 receptor creates the potential for mavorixafor to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies and certain types of cancer. The efficacy and safety of mavorixafor, dosed once daily, is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with WHIM syndrome, and in two Phase 1b clinical trials - in combination with ibrutinib in patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia, and as monotherapy in patients with severe congenital neutropenia (SCN). X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, and is discovering and developing additional product candidates. For more information, please visit www.x4pharma.com.

