Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Central, LA

Sullivan Road closed due to overturned 18-wheeler early Wednesday morning

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL - Early Wednesday morning, an overturned 18-wheeler caused the closure of Sullivan Road at Hooper Road, shortly after 6 a.m. First responders with Central Fire Department were at the scene of the incident and took to social media to update the public on the situation, saying, "E 313 is currently on the scene of a overturned 18 wheeler. No injuries, however Sullivan Rd is completely shut down in the 11300 block."

www.wbrz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Central, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Reports#Road Traffic#Sullivan Road#Central Fire Department#Wbrz#Wbrztraffic#Hooper Road#Traffic Advisories#Overturned 18 Wheeler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Djokovic fights back to win second French Open title

Novak Djokovic captured his second French Open title as he recovered from being outplayed for two sets by Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory on Sunday. Djokovic's seismic semi-final win over 13-time champion Rafa Nadal looked like being in vain as an inspired Tsitsipas moved to the brink of becoming Greece's first Grand Slam champion.
SoccerABC News

Eriksen sends 'his greetings' to teammates after collapse

COPENHAGEN -- Christian Eriksen remained in stable condition in a Copenhagen hospital Sunday and “sent his greetings to his teammates” as he recovers from his collapse during a European Championship game, the Danish soccer federation said. The rest of the Danish team was being given crisis management assistance as they...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Bidens meet Queen Elizabeth for tea at Windsor Castle after G-7 summit

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met Britain's Queen Elizabeth II for tea at Windsor Castle following their departure from the Group of Seven summit of world leaders on Sunday, making Mr. Biden the 13th sitting president to meet with the Britain's 95-year-old monarch. Before having tea, Queen Elizabeth...
Presidential ElectionCNN

3 takeaways from President Joe Biden's first G7 summit

Brussels (CNN) — When President Joe Biden and his aides were planning his visit to the Cornish coast this weekend, many -- including the President -- viewed it as something of a homecoming. Long a fixture at international summits, Biden's return to the table represented more than just an elder...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

5 ways to use Johnson & Johnson vaccines before they expire

It is an ominous sign of the times that millions of doses of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine were set to expire in a matter of weeks (until the FDA permitted an extension). One would imagine that in the midst of a pandemic — in which the path to normalcy is heavily dependent on vaccines — that expiring doses would be a never event. But this pandemic has been unique from the very start and the dilemma of expiring doses is another concretization of that fact.