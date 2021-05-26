Sullivan Road closed due to overturned 18-wheeler early Wednesday morning

It is an ominous sign of the times that millions of doses of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine were set to expire in a matter of weeks (until the FDA permitted an extension). One would imagine that in the midst of a pandemic — in which the path to normalcy is heavily dependent on vaccines — that expiring doses would be a never event. But this pandemic has been unique from the very start and the dilemma of expiring doses is another concretization of that fact.