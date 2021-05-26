Cancel
Intra-Cellular Therapies To Present At Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Sharon Mates, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, is scheduled to present at two upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, June 2 at 11:30 am ET

Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Thursday, June 10 at 1:20 pm ET

The live and archived webcasts can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.intracellulartherapies.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the event to register and to download and install any necessary software.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases.

Contact:

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.Juan Sanchez, M.D. Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations646-440-9333

Burns McClellan, Inc.Lisa Burns cradinovic@burnsmc.com212-213-0006

Source: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

