Predators Fall to Hurricanes in Overtime in Game 5

By Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 17 days ago
The Nashville Predators missed out on a golden opportunity to steal Game 5 in Carolina, with the Hurricanes being helped tremendously by a questionable penalty call in overtime. After watching their 2-1 lead evaporate in the 3rd period when Martin Necas put home a wrap-around attempt, the Predators lost the...

Franklin, TN
Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

