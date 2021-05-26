Insurtech company Parametrix raises $17.5 million led by FirstMark Capital

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,900,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,249,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.