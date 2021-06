The #MeToo movement cast a cloud over corporate America’s penchant for secrecy on sexual harassment complaints. Some companies are embracing sunshine as an antidote. Tech titans Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Uber and some large law firms moved as early as 2018 to do away with contract clauses that forced employees to air their complaints in closed-door arbitration rather than in public. Movement in the financial sector has been slower, but Wells Fargo revised its policy in 2020 and Goldman Sachs grabbed Wall Street’s attention in June by agreeing to an investor’s proposal to look into how mandatory arbitration affects staff and the workplace. The changes have put the companies a step ahead of federal lawmakers.