Ravens: Tyus Bowser named Baltimore’s best-kept secret

The offense just wasn't there for the Red Ravens football team on Saturday, being shut out by Garden City 20-0. Coffeyville only mustered 177 yards of total offense on the day. Starting quarterback Kolbe Langhi struggled to put the ball in the hands of his receivers early on, and was swapped out for backup Nick Arvay in the second quarter. Both quarterbacks combined for 11-of-31 passing, gathering just 87 yards and 2 interceptions. The running game wasn't necessarily there either, with eight different rushers picking up 75 yards total. The Ravens' one opportunity to score, a 44-yard field goal attempt by Skylar Seagraves late in the first quarter, was blocked by the Broncbusters.