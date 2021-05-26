Auburndale police search for suspect whole stolen puppy worth $1,869 from pet store

AUBURNDALE, Fla. - A puppy worth nearly $2,000 was stolen from a pet store in Auburndale. Police said the theft occurred Monday at the Pet World on Havendale Boulevard. The suspect was seen entering the store and walking over to an area where puppies were inside a wire crate. Police said the unidentified man removed the security device that was on a Maltese-Dachshund mix, placed the pup in a red backpack, and walked out of the business.