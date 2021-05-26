Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MA

Mersana Therapeutics To Present At Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of Mersana's website at www.mersana.com.

About Mersana TherapeuticsMersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana's lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), is a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b and is being studied in UPLIFT, a single-arm registration strategy in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana's second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana's customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company's early-stage programs include XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, as well as XMT-2056, a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company's Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana's Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

Contact:Investor & Media ContactSarah Carmody617-844-8577 scarmody@mersana.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Cambridge, MA
Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
Cambridge, MA
Business
City
Cambridge, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare#Product Strategy#Cancers#Mrsn#Investors Media#Upri#Company#Dolasynthen Adc#B7 H4#Immunosynthen#Optimal Efficacy#Nsclc Adenocarcinoma#Multiple Partners#Napi2b Expressing Tumors#Antibody Drug Conjugates#Adcs#Medical#Report#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Incyte Announces Updated Data For Ruxolitinib Cream Accepted For Presentation At The 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Virtual Conference

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that multiple abstracts highlighting updated data for ruxolitinib cream, an investigational topical JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) will be presented at the upcoming 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Virtual Conference, held on June 13, 2021. "Atopic dermatitis, the most common type of eczema,...
Medical & Biotechcannabisnewsworld.com

Novamind to Present at Benzinga Biotech Conference

Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) (“Novamind”), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce its participation… Read More….. Excerpt only …. Source : Novamind to Present at Benzinga Biotech Conference. reposted by Cannabis News World.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. On Behalf Of Ocugen Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) - Get Report on behalf of Ocugen stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ocugen has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On May 26, 2021,...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Global Consumer Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing Of $170,000,000 Initial Public Offering

MARIETTA, GA, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Global Consumer Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 17,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, under the ticker symbol "GACQU". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "GACQ," and "GACQW," respectively.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Longer-term Data For Kite's Yescarta® In Relapsed Or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate Substantial Survival Improvement Over Current Therapies In Comparative Analysis

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced follow-up results from the pivotal ZUMA-5 trial of Yescarta ® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) - the first and only CAR T-cell therapy approved in patients with relapsed or refractory indolent follicular lymphoma (FL). At a minimum follow-up of 18 months, 94% of patients had achieved a response, and secondary endpoints of median progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) were not yet reached. In a weighted analysis comparing ZUMA-5 patients with a minimum of 18 months follow-up with those observed in SCHOLAR-5, an external control cohort, Yescarta demonstrated superior OS and PFS over currently available treatments. These data were presented today as a part of a late-breaking session at the 26 th Annual Meeting of the European Hematology Association (EHA2021) taking place virtually this year from June 9-17 (Abstract #LB1904).
Cancerthedallasnews.net

Nanotechnology In Cancer Treatment Market 2021 Business Oriented Strategies Expanding The Business Worldwide Till 2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Combimatrix Corporation, GE Healthcare, Leadiant Biosciences, Inc & More

Worldwide Nanotechnology In Cancer Treatment Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Nanotechnology In Cancer Treatment Market Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Nanotechnology In Cancer Treatment Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Nanotechnology In Cancer Treatment Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Autolus Therapeutics Presents New Data On Obe-cel In R/r Indolent B Cell Lymphomas And Gives An Update Of Obe-cel In R/r Adult ALL At The European Hematology Association Virtual Congress

Obe-cel achieves 100% complete remission rate in a cohort of indolent B Cell Non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients with excellent CAR T engraftment, expansion, and persistence. No ICANS or high grade Cytokine Release Syndrome observed. Durability of response in ALL patients continues to support potential for transformational therapy in adult ALL. Conference...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Analog Devices To Participate In NASDAQ Investor Conference

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company's Senior Vice President, Automotive, Communications and Aerospace, Greg Henderson, will speak at the NASDAQ 44 th Virtual Investor Conference to be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The webcast for the conference may be accessed...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Ionis' Antisense Therapies In ATTR Amyloidosis To Be Featured At 2021 PNS Annual Meeting

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) - Get Report, the leader in RNA-targeted therapies, today announced that multiple presentations highlighting advances in its ATTR amyloidosis programs will be featured during the 2021 Peripheral Nerve Society (PNS) Annual Meeting to be held virtually on June 12-13, and 25-27, 2021. Ionis' participation highlights the advancements it's made in developing novel antisense therapies for ATTR and underscores Ionis' commitment to this patient community.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Goodyear To Present At Deutsche Bank Virtual Investor Conference

AKRON, Ohio, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) - Get Report today said it will webcast its presentation during the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on June 16, 2021. Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a business...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

ADC Therapeutics Announces Presentations At The 16th Annual International Conference On Malignant Lymphoma

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) - Get Report, a commercial-stage biotechnology company leading the development of novel antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors, announced today that abstracts on camidanlumab tesirine (Cami) and ZYNLONTA™ (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) have been selected for presentation at the 16 th Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML), which is being held virtually June 18-22, 2021.
Glen Rock, NJPosted by
TheStreet

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. To Present In June 2021 Access China Biotech Virtual Investor Conference

Glen Rock, N.J., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB Market: RSPI) ("RespireRx" or the "Company"), a leader in the discovery and development of innovative and revolutionary treatments to combat diseases caused by disruption of neuronal signaling, is pleased to announce that the Company's senior management will participate in the following virtual investor conference in June 2021:
Newark, CAPosted by
TheStreet

CymaBay Therapeutics Announces Presentations During The International Liver Congress™ 2021

NEWARK, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced that multiple seladelpar presentations will be delivered during The International Liver Congress™ 2021 of the European Association for the Study of Liver (EASL) which will be held online June 23 rd - 26 th.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

InMed Pharmaceuticals To Present At The 2021 BIO Digital Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: INM), a clinical-stage company developing cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates and leading the clinical development of cannabinol ("CBN"), today announced that Eric. A. Adams, President and CEO of InMed, will present at 2021 BIO Digital, the premier biotech conference, which is being held virtually this year from June 10-11 and 14-18, 2021.