Salt Security raises $70 million, completes third funding round in less than a year

API security leader Salt Security announced on Wednesday that it has secured $70 million in series C funding, led by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced private equity investors, through Advent Tech, with participation from Alkeon Capital and DFJ Growth. Existing investors Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, S Capital VC, and Y Combinator also participated in the round. The company has completed three funding rounds in less than a year, raising $120 million over that time, and $131 million in total since its founding. Salt didn't reveal at what valuation it raised the funds, but the company's CEO did note that the valuation has grown significantly with every round.