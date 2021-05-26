Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Salt Security raises $70 million, completes third funding round in less than a year

By Meir Orbach
calcalistech.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPI security leader Salt Security announced on Wednesday that it has secured $70 million in series C funding, led by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced private equity investors, through Advent Tech, with participation from Alkeon Capital and DFJ Growth. Existing investors Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, S Capital VC, and Y Combinator also participated in the round. The company has completed three funding rounds in less than a year, raising $120 million over that time, and $131 million in total since its founding. Salt didn't reveal at what valuation it raised the funds, but the company's CEO did note that the valuation has grown significantly with every round.

www.calcalistech.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequoia Capital#Total Revenue#Capital Growth#Total Sales#Advent International#Advent Tech#Alkeon Capital#Tenaya Capital#Salt Security State#Api Security Report#Finserv#Fintech#Retail#Equinix#Tripactions#Deindeal#Private Equity Investors#Salt Customers#Cybersecurity Companies#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Collegesmystartupworld.com

Nexford University completes $10.8 million Pre-Series A funding round

Nexford University announces the successful completion of a $10.8 million Pre-Series A funding round. Thecapital raise was led by Global Ventures, the UAE-based venture capital firm. Participating investors included Future Africa’s new thematic fund focused on education, which is led byIyinoluwa Aboyeji, the co-founder of Flutterwave and Andela, plus angel investors, family offices and VCsfrom 10 countries including the US, UK, France, Dubai, Switzerland, Qatar, Nigeria, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
Economynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Flyhomes raises $150 million Series C funding | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack

CHENNAI: US-headquartered real estate startup Flyhomes has raised $150 million in Series C financing. The round was co-led by venture capital firms Norwest Venture Partners and Battery Ventures, with additional participation from Fifth Wall, Camber Creek, Balyasny Asset Management, Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff, Leo Capital and existing investors Andreessen Horowitz and Canvas Partners.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

ResTech Startup Popmenu Notches $65 Million Led By Tiger Global

The restaurant software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Popmenu raised $65 million in a Series C funding round led by Tiger Global, according to a press release on Friday (June 11). Additional backers included new investor Salesforce Ventures and existing investors Bedrock Capital, Base10 Partners and Felicis Ventures. The new infusion of capital...
BusinessAmerican Banker

SoftBank, Viking invest $250 million in Latin American fintech

There’s a new unicorn in Latin America: Clip, a payments fintech in Mexico targeting small and midsize companies. The firm received a $250 million capital investment from SoftBank Group’s Latin American fund and Viking Global Investors, achieving a $2 billion valuation, according to Adolfo Babatz, Clip’s founder and chief executive.
Businessmartechseries.com

Slintel Raises $20M In Series A Funding Round Led By GGV Capital

Slintel, a leader in B2B buyer intelligence, has raised $20 million in Series A funding led by GGV Capital, a global venture capital firm that is known for its investments in successful companies such as Airbnb, HashiCorp, Peloton, Poshmark, Slack, Square, StockX, and Wish. Existing investors Accel, Sequoia Capital India, and Stellaris Venture Partners also participated in the funding round.
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

SoftBank Leads $640 Million Investment in Klarna, Valuing Buy-Now-Pay-Later Firm at $46 Billion

LONDON — Swedish fintech firm Klarna said Thursday that it raised $639 million in a new funding round led by SoftBank, valuing the company at $45.6 billion. Klarna is one of the largest providers of "buy-now-pay-later" services, which let people finance their shopping purchases interest-free over a period of monthly instalments. These services have become particularly popular since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Businessfinextra.com

Klarna raises $639m at $45.6 billion valuation

Klarna has raised $639 million in a funding round led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 that values the buy now, pay later juggernaut at $45.6 billion. Adit Ventures, Honeycomb Asset Management, WestCap Group, Sequoia Capital, SilverLake, Dragoneer, Permira, CBA, Bestseller Group, Ant Group, Northzone, GIC, well as funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and HMI joined the round.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Payments Firm Klarna's Valuation Rises to $46 Billion After Fundraising

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish payments firm Klarna has raised $639 million from a group of investors led by SoftBank's Vision Fund II, lifting its valuation to about $46 billion - higher than several of the region's major banks. Klarna, which allows shoppers to buy online through its merchant partners and settle...
Businessthetechportal.com

Swedish fintech giant Klarna raises $639Mn to continue US expansion, valued at $45.6Bn

Swedish fintech firm Klarna sees its valuation shoot to an enviable $45.6 billion following a $639-million funding round led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund II, cementing Klarna’s position as the most valuable private fintech company in Europe. The funding round also saw participation from existing investors Adit Ventures, Honeycomb Asset Management,...
Marketsthelogic.co

Online marketplace Faire raises US$260M for US$7B valuation

The Series F raise was led by Silicon Valley-based Sequoia Capital, with participation from undisclosed existing investors as well as new backers Baillie Gifford and Wellington Management. The round nearly triples the company’s value. (The Logic) Purchase a subscription to read the full article. By entering your e-mail you consent...
BusinessWiredpr News

SoftBank’s investment helps Klarna make a $ 45.6 billion valuation

Klarna has raised its valuation by 50 percent to $ 45.6 billion in three months as the newly acquired company raises new capital from Japan’s SoftBank. New assessment $ 31 billion in March and $ 11 billion last September – The Swedish team establishes the status of the most valuable private fintech company in Europe.
Businessbetakit.com

Faire secures $260 million Series F round, claims $7 billion valuation

Kitchener-Waterloo and San Francisco-based retail startup Faire has secured $260 million in Series F financing, as it looks to build on a year of significant growth. Faire said the fresh capital gives it a valuation of $7 billion, nearly triple the firm’s valuation last October. The round was led by...
Marketsnbnews24.com

Ledger raises $380 million for its crypto hardware wallet – TechCrunch

French startup Ledger has raised a $380 million Sequence C funding spherical led by 10T Holdings. Following right now’s funding spherical, the corporate has reached a valuation of $1.5 billion. Different buyers within the funding spherical embody current buyers Cathay Innovation, Draper Associates, Draper Dragon, Draper Esprit, DCG, Korelya Capital...
Marketsmpamag.com

CRE platform Blooma raises $15 million in Series A investment round

Blooma, an AI-powered digital underwriting platform for commercial real estate (CRE), has raised $15 million in a Series A investment round led by Canapi Ventures with participation from existing investor Nyca Partners. Launched in 2018, Blooma utilizes AI technology to streamline loan origination and portfolio monitoring processes for lenders and...
Businessthepaypers.com

BharatPe acquires loyalty platform Payback India

BharatPe has acquired Payback India from American Express and ICICI Investments Strategic Fund. According to Business Standard, this is the first acquisition by BharatPe and will make Payback India a wholly-owned subsidiary of BharatPe. BharatPe's investors include Coatue Management, Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Amplo and Sequoia Capital.
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

Fulcrum Equity Partners Successfully Exits SaaSOptics to Battery Ventures

ATLANTA (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. Fulcrum Equity Partners has announced the successful sale of their holdings in SaaSOptics, a leading B2B subscription management platform, to Battery Ventures, a technology-focused investment firm. Battery Ventures led a combined majority growth-equity investment of more than $150 million in SaaSOptics and Chargify, two complementary...
Businesscrunchbase.com

Prefect Raises $32M To Be The ‘Toothpick’ In Companies’ Data Stack

Washington, D.C.-based Prefect closed a $32 million Series B led by Tiger Global Management to help eliminate data flow problems for companies’ data teams. Other investors in the Series B included new investor Bessemer Venture Partners, existing investor Positive Sum and others. Founded in 2018, the company has raised more than $45 million to date.
Marketsaibusiness.com

Recruitment startup Eightfold AI secures $220 million in Series E funding

Latest capital injection to be used to accelerate expansion efforts and hire new data scientists. Eightfold AI, a California-based recruitment startup, has raised $220 million in Series E funding, led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The startup provides a talent acquisition platform that filters through potential candidate resumes for employers...
Businessthepaypers.com

Airbase startup raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding

US-based Airbase, a corporate spend startup, announced that it has closed a USD 60 million Series B led by Menlo Ventures. According to representatives, the firm’s new capital was raised on a USD 600 million valuation, post-money, which means that the Menlo-led transaction involved 10% of the company’s shares. The...
Real EstatePosted by
pymnts

Real Estate Startup Flyhomes Nets $150 Million For US Expansion

Flyhomes, which works in real estate, has completed a Series C funding round with $150 million, according to a press release. Flyhomes’ model brings together the various steps of the homebuying process from brokerage to mortgage. It also helps clients win faster and spend less money, the release stated. The...