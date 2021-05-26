Cancel
Funkoween 2021 Day 3: Here's Where to Get All of the Spooky New Funko Pops

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunko got into the halfway to Halloween game last year with their first ever Funkoween event. It was a big success thanks to wave after wave of Pop figures based on horror classics. The Tim Burton waves from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Corpse Bride, and Edward Scissorhands were especially popular as were Disney waves for The Haunted Mansion, Halloween Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Hocus Pocus. Expect to see new Pop figures based on these fan favorites and more at Funko's Funkoween 2021 event, which runs from May 24th through May 28th.

comicbook.com
