Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Drives The UK Box Office Back Up To Pre-Lockdown Levels

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Rabbit to the rescue it would seem, as the sequel, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, kickstarted the first weekend back for UK cinemas. The film led the box office to over $10 million, and that's the best Friday Sunday combo since UK cinemas had to close due to the pandemic in March of 2020. As for the last time things were at this level, that happened with Pixar's Onward, which brought in $12 million during the March 6th to 8th weekend timeframe. Now it's Peter Rabbit's time in the spotlight, and the sequel is off to a great start it would seem (via Deadline).

comicbook.com
