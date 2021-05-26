Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Drives The UK Box Office Back Up To Pre-Lockdown Levels

There's a place for inoffensive family films that rarely rise above a sort of baseline cuteness I suppose. Or maybe not. In any case, I can't work up any sort of rancor over the release of "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway." I know some film critics (and probably some regular people) absolutely hated the original, Will Gluck's "Peter Rabbit" from 2018, but I don't really understand why I'm supposed to regard it as a crime against art. I actually saw it in a theater, of my own volition, and while it would be too strong to say I actually liked it -- I honestly don't remember much about it -- we weren't driven from the theater by its inanity of anything.