Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Fanatics Opens First LA Store Exclusive to Paris Saint-Germain Soccer Club

By Jabari Young, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Paris Saint-Germain store in Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles is the first retail location in North America for the French soccer club. The store sells PSG apparel featuring LA-inspired clothing from its partnership with Michael Jordan's brand and Nike. Paris Saint-Germain, one of the world's most prominent...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Soccer Club#Paris Saint Germain#French#Psg#Lids#North American#Forbes#Qatar Sports Investments#The Phoenix Suns#Fanatics China#Hillhouse Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nike
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAmelodyinter.com

Paris Saint-Germain confirm signing of Georginio Wijnaldum

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who joins the club on a free transfer. Wijnaldum left Liverpool at the end of this past season and was widely expected to head to Barcelona, but PSG took over the deal with a late offer which convinced Wijnaldum to head to Paris instead. Barcelona declined to raise their offer to Wijnaldum and instead allowed him to join PSG, who took to their official website to confirm the Dutchman’s arrival. “Signing for Paris Saint-Germain is a new challenge for me,” said the midfielder after joining. “I’m joining one of the best squads in Europe and I want to bring all my desire and commitment to this ambitious project. “Paris Saint-Germain have proved how good they are in recent years and I am convinced that together, with our supporters, we can go even further and higher.” The move brings an end to Wijnaldum’s time at Liverpool, where he made 237 appearances, chipping in with 22 goals and 16 assists as well. The post Paris Saint-Germain confirm signing of Georginio Wijnaldum appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
UEFAnewpaper24.com

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘set to finish Paris Saint-Germain transfer free of charge’ – NEWPAPER24

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is about to bear a medical with Paris Saint-Germain, paving the way in which for him to affix the French giants as a free agent. The 22-year-old, who was in objective as Italy defeated Turkey 3-0 within the Euro 2020 curtain-raiser on the Stadio Olimpico, made his debut for boyhood membership AC Milan in 2015 on the age of simply 16.
UEFAlivesoccertv.com

Pogba comes clean about exit rumors amid Paris Saint-Germain links

The French midfielder's deal at Manchester United expires next summer, and the Red Devils might be thinking about cashing in on a deal rather than see him leave on a free transfer next summer. Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United is quite uncertain, and the footballer did little to play...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Gianluigi Donnarumma 'completes Paris Saint-Germain medical' just hours after keeping yet another clean sheet for Italy against Wales at Euro 2020... with goalkeeper set to sign FIVE-YEAR deal to join Mauricio Pochettino's side

Gianluigi Donnarumma has reportedly completed a medical with Paris Saint-Germain as his free transfer away from AC Milan moves ever closer. The 22-year-old played for Italy on Sunday night as they beat Wales 1-0 and is yet to concede a goal at Euro 2020 as Roberto Mancini's side qualified for the last 16 in impressive fashion.
UEFApsgtalk.com

Report: Mbappe Set to Take on the Free-Kick Responsibilities With France in Euro 2020

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is now set to take on even more responsibilities in France’s attack for the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament. Mbappe recently attempted a free-kick during France’s draw result against Hungary. FC Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann noted following the game that Mbappe called to take the attempt,...
Premier League90min.com

Manchester United Target Raphael Varane Receives Interest From PSG

Real Madrid defender and Manchester United target, Raphael Varane is reportedly attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain amid speculation that the Frenchman will decide to leave the Los Blancos in the summer. Varane who is currently on international duty with France at the 2020 European Championship has just a year left...
Soccerpsgtalk.com

PSG Mercato: Italian Journalist Reports Paris SG Has Timid Interest in Napoli Duo

Paris Saint-Germain wants to fix their backline and their midfield this summer. The capital club has been linked to various defenders, such as Real Madrid’s Raphaël Varane and midfielders Eduardo Camavinga. Meanwhile, there’s one name that’s surfacing around the French giants is Napoli’s Fabián Ruiz. The 25-year-old is an intriguing...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United target Raphael Varane 'reportedly receives interest from Paris Saint-Germain'... as Real Madrid are set to be forced into a search for a new centre back after a summer which saw Sergio Ramos leave

Manchester United target Raphael Varane is reportedly receiving interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The centre back, who is currently competing at Euro 2020 with France, has a year left on his contract at Real Madrid and was an instrumental part of Los Blancos' defence this season as they shipped just 28 goals despite just failing to defend their league title.