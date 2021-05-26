Fanatics Opens First LA Store Exclusive to Paris Saint-Germain Soccer Club

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who joins the club on a free transfer. Wijnaldum left Liverpool at the end of this past season and was widely expected to head to Barcelona, but PSG took over the deal with a late offer which convinced Wijnaldum to head to Paris instead. Barcelona declined to raise their offer to Wijnaldum and instead allowed him to join PSG, who took to their official website to confirm the Dutchman’s arrival. “Signing for Paris Saint-Germain is a new challenge for me,” said the midfielder after joining. “I’m joining one of the best squads in Europe and I want to bring all my desire and commitment to this ambitious project. “Paris Saint-Germain have proved how good they are in recent years and I am convinced that together, with our supporters, we can go even further and higher.” The move brings an end to Wijnaldum’s time at Liverpool, where he made 237 appearances, chipping in with 22 goals and 16 assists as well. The post Paris Saint-Germain confirm signing of Georginio Wijnaldum appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.