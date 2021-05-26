Resident Evil Village is easily one of the best games of 2021: review

Capcom already has plenty of reasons to be pleased with the sales of the latest entry of Resident Evil, which shipped three million copies in its first five days last month. Now, Resident Evil Village has emerged at the top of May’s PlayStation Store download charts on PS5, with Returnal and MLB The Show 21 rounding out the top three. Fellow May releases Subnautica: Below Zero and Hood: Outlaws and Legends placed at sixth and tenth respectively. Over on PS4, the console edition of Rust managed to beat out Resident Evil Village for the number one spot, with another new release, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, debuting in third. Meanwhile, Biomutant, which still has a current-gen version in the works, made a respectable first showing by appearing in eighth for the month.