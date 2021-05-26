Cancel
Resident Evil Village is easily one of the best games of 2021: review

By Ebenezer Samuel
NY Daily News
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don’t just play Resident Evil Village. You experience it. The latest go-round in Capcom’s blockbuster franchise completes a stunning transformation for an iconic series. Yes, Resident Evil has always had survival horror touches. But it’s never been this serious, and it’s never been this immersive. At times, it doesn’t link as tightly to the franchise as you might want, Chris Redfield appearances notwithstanding, but the end product is still spectacular, drawing you in and never letting you go.

