Burglar Crew Targets Asian Homeowners in NY, NJ, PA Based on Stereotypes: Prosecutors

NBC Philadelphia
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight people in a burglary crew have been accused of targetting Asian homeowners across several states, prosecutors said. Rabine Armour, James Hurt and Sherman Glasco of Pennsylvania; Kevin Burton, Kevin Jackson, Thomas Rodgers, Randi Barr and Terrance Black of New Jersey were charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property of over 50 victims, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig. They allegedly targeted Asian victims based on stereotypes, believing victims have large sums of currency and valuable jewelry in their possession.

www.nbcphiladelphia.com
