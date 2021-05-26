Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 08:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide, which is at 8:18 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
District of Columbia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tidal Flooding#Hains Point#Shoreline#Tidal Basin#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Advisory#The Hains Point Loop Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Travel
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden announces bipartisan deal on infrastructure

President Biden on Thursday announced he'd reached an infrastructure deal with a group of Republican and Democratic senators, saying both sides gave up some things they wanted to get a rare accord in a bitterly divided Washington, D.C. Biden acknowledged the deal would not include proposals he's made for spending...
Miami, FLPosted by
CNN

In pictures: Residential building partially collapses near Miami

A 12-story residential building partially collapsed Thursday in the South Florida community of Surfside, killing at least one person and sparking an intense search-and-rescue effort. Dozens of people are still unaccounted for. Since the early morning, first responders have been working at the scene at Champlain Towers South, a few...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

New York Supreme Court suspends Giuliani's law license

The Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court on Thursday announced that it is suspending Rudy Giuliani ’s license to practice law in the state. The court concluded that Giuliani made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” to courts, lawmakers and the public when he was representing former President Trump and his campaign in their failed effort to overturn the 2020 election results.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia warns Britain it will bomb ships next time

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia warned Britain on Thursday that it would bomb British naval vessels in the Black Sea if there were any further provocative actions by the British navy off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea. Russia summoned the British ambassador in Moscow for a formal diplomatic scolding...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

CDC extends eviction moratorium through July

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday announced a one-month extension to the nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The eviction moratorium, which was set to expire this month, will now last through July under the new order, which is expected to...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Oath Keeper pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges

A member of the Oath Keepers pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges stemming from the riot at the Capitol, making him the first defendant in federal prosecutors' biggest case since Jan. 6 to enter a plea agreement. A federal district court judge in Washington, D.C., had abruptly scheduled a plea...
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Hundreds of unmarked graves found at Canadian indigenous school

June 24 (Reuters) - An indigenous group in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Thursday said it had found the unmarked graves of up to 751 people at a now-defunct Catholic residential school, just weeks after a similar discovery rocked the country. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "terribly...