Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 08:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. High tide at Havre de Grace is at 10:03 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/10 AM 4.0 1.6 0.8 0-1 Minor 26/10 PM 2.6 0.2 0.7 0-1 None 27/11 AM 3.5 1.1 0.3 0 None 27/11 PM 1.9 -0.5 0.0 0 None 28/12 PM 2.8 0.4 -0.4 1 None 29/12 AM 1.6 -0.8 -0.3 1 None