Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Longtime Virginia Sen. John Warner dies at 94

By Nick Niedzwiadek
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OtUHt_0aBr8NOt00
Former naval officer and Virginia Sen. John Warner is shown. | Getty Images

Updated: 05/26/2021 01:27 PM EDT

Former Sen. John Warner, the longest-serving Republican senator in Virginia's history, died of heart failure Tuesday evening at the age of 94.

The senator's death was announced in an email from Susan Magill, his longtime chief of staff, to other former staffers that was shared with POLITICO.

"It is with great sorrow that I share our dear Senator Warner peacefully passed away Tuesday evening at home of heart failure," Magill wrote. "We were fortunate to work for someone who cared so much for us."

Warner represented Virginia for 30 years, from 1979 until 2009, and was its last Republican senator as the commonwealth has shifted toward the left in recent years. He was succeeded by current Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who ran against him and lost in 1996. (The two are not related.)

"John Warner was a consummate statesman and a public servant who always put Virginia before politics; who put the nation’s security before partisanship; who put the country’s needs above his own," Warner said in a statement, adding that the two drew close to one another since that 1996 contest. “I will miss his friendship, because I loved him."

“I am stunned at the loss of John Warner,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said in a statement Wednesday. “Virginia has lost an unmatched leader, and my family has lost a dear friend.”

Prior to serving in the Senate, Warner was a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War and was secretary of the Navy under former President Richard Nixon. As a lawmaker, Warner chaired the Senate Rules committee from 1995 to 1999 and later served as chair of the Senate Armed Services committee for several years.

President Joe Biden, whose time in the Senate spanned Warner's entire tenure, said the Virginia Republican "lived an extraordinary life of service and accomplishment."

"The John Warner I knew was guided by two things: his conscience and our Constitution," Biden said in a statement. "And, when acting in accordance with both, he neither wavered in his convictions nor was concerned with the consequences."



Considered an esteemed, moderate figure in the Senate, Warner displayed a willingness at times to buck his own party, including on high-profile issues. The Virginia senator opposed Robert Bork's nomination to the Supreme Court and worked to undermine Oliver North's 1994 Senate bid to unseat Democratic Virginia Sen. Chuck Robb. He also supported several gun control measures.

“How fortunate, how blessed I have been,” Warner said in a five-page, hand-written note addressed to “my fellow Virginians” after he announced his retirement.

Upon leaving the Senate, he returned to Hogan Lovells as a senior adviser, four decades after departing the D.C.-based law firm to work in the Nixon administration. He retired less than a year ago, at the end of June 2020.

Warner began his legal career as a clerk at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals and then as a prosecutor in the city for a handful of years before joining the firm, then called Hogan & Hartson.

Though he was a Republican, Warner made waves when he broke ranks to endorse his Democratic successor in 2014 and sided with Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election. Warner also endorsed President Joe Biden last year just before Virginia's Super Tuesday primary.

“There comes a time when I have to stand up and assert my own views,” Warner said in his Clinton endorsement, adding that he was dismayed by Trump’s criticisms of the military.

Biden said receiving Warner's endorsement was "one of the great honors of my career" and referenced the Henry Wadsworth Longfellow poem "O Ship of State" that Warner requested to be read into the Senate record as a parting gift.

"Through his service in uniform and the Senate, John Warner deftly helped guide our ship of state," he said.

Warner was also the sixth of actress Elizabeth Taylor’s eight husbands. They divorced in 1982.

Their relationship came about as a result of Warner's role in helping to plan the celebrations around the U.S. Bicentennial prior to his first Senate run.

Despite his military credentials and marriage to a Hollywood star, Warner initially lost out on the GOP nomination in 1978 to a more conservative candidate, Richard Obenshain, but stepped in after Obenshain died in a plane crash returning from a campaign stop that August.

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
81K+
Followers
5K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Oliver North
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
John Warner
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Chuck Robb
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen Mark Warner#State Secretary#Republican#U S Secretary#Navy#The Supreme Court#Virginians#Hogan Hartson#Gop#Senate Armed Services#Democratic Virginia#Sen Tim Kaine#President Joe Biden#Actress Elizabeth Taylor#D Va#Hollywood#Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Daily Times

RIP John Warner, a bipartisan Republican

John Warner, a Republican who served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years and died May 26 at 94 in his home state of Virginia, said this about his Democratic colleagues: “We had political disagreements and fought on the Senate floor. But at day’s end we shared a drink, talked as friends, and we found common cause, solving problems and serving the American public.”
Fauquier County, VAFauquier Times-Democrat

Former Sen. John Warner: ‘My ties are to Fauquier County’

The political world remembers former Sen. John Warner as a warm statesman who treated everyone with respect. On his passing last week, Fauquier’s horse country remembered him as an equestrian as well. Warner was well-known and widely respected as a rider, landowner, farmer, foxhunter and racing official. He hunted regularly...
Congress & Courtsprincewilliamtimes.com

GUEST COLUMN: Sen. John W. Warner: an appreciation

One secret of successful celebrities is knowing when and how to walk away, the graceful exit to live life outside the limelight. The great ones do it instinctively: Paul Newman, Greta Garbo, Michael Jordan, Joe DiMaggio. Sen. John W. Warner had that gift. As he closed out his fifth consecutive...
Congress & Courtsgeorgetowner.com

The Last Gentleman: Sen. John Warner

Five-term Republican Senator from Virginia, John Warner, 94, passed away Monday at his home in Alexandria, due to a heart problem. Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Warner attended St. Albans School and Woodrow Wilson High School. In the final year of the Second World War and shortly before his 18th birthday in 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Following the war, he attended Washington and Lee University and later the University of Virginia Law School. After the Korean War broke out in 1950, Warner served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was elected U.S. Senator from Virginia in 1978 and served until 2008.
Alexandria, VADaily Hampshire Gazette

Five-term Republican senator John Warner dies

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Former Sen. John W. Warner of Virginia, a courtly figure and longtime military expert whose marriage to Elizabeth Taylor gave him a potent dash of starpower, has died at 94. Warner died Tuesday of heart failure at home in Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and daughter at...
Virginia StateFree Lance-Star

Virginia officials remember former Sen. John Warner as 'consummate statesman' and Chesapeake champion

Virginia leaders offered these comments Wednesday following the death of former U.S. Sen. John Warner:. “John Warner was a consummate statesman and a public servant who always put Virginia before politics; who put the nation’s security before partisanship; who put the country’s needs above his own. ... In Virginia, we expect a lot of our elected officials. We expect them to lead, yet remain humble. We expect them to serve, but with dignity. We expect them to fight for what they believe in, but without making it personal. John Warner was the embodiment of all that and more. I firmly believe that we could use more role models like him today.” —U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D–Va.
Congress & Courtsnhpbs.org

A look at the life and career of Sen. John Warner

Former long-time Republican Senator John Warner of Virginia died of heart failure Tuesday night at his Alexandria home. Apart from serving in Congress for 30 years, Warner was a former navy secretary and veteran of both World War II and the Korean war — and an important voice on military affairs. John Yang takes a look at his life and career.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Why Mike Lindell Thinks Donald Trump Will Return as President in August

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is continuing to push the claim that Donald Trump will return as president in August, saying there is a "clear path" for him back to the White House. Lindell told Steve Bannon's War Room: Pandemic show that his lawyers confirmed to him that there is a route via Supreme Court rulings, as well as "two other bonus pathways" resulting from the disputed and partisan audit in Arizona and a similar recount called for by GOP lawmakers in Pennsylvania.
Politicswfirnews.com

Gov. Northam issues statement regarding the death of Sen. John Warner

From Governor Today Governor Ralph Northam released the following statement on the passing of former U.S. Senator John Warner:. “Virginia, and America, have lost a giant. As a sailor, a senator, a statesman, and a gentleman, former U.S. Senator John Warner spent his life in public service. A World War II veteran of the Navy, he served as Secretary of the Navy, led the Senate Armed Services Committee, and was a respected voice in Washington on military affairs.