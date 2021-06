Johnny Knoxville ended up in the hospital during the Jackass 4 shoot multiple times. For most actors, even a quick trip to the emergency room from an on-set injury would be enough to make them question their professional choices, but for Knoxville, it wasn’t even his first injury from stepping in the ring with a bull. The now fifty-year-old Jackass frontman has built his career out of putting his body on the line for our entertainment, and that’s not only been appreciated by fans, it’s appreciated by his co-stars too.