Iraq

An Early Morning Helicopter Crash and a Lost Feeling of Invincibility

By Brian Dykeman
The War Horse
The War Horse
 17 days ago
The funny thing about memories is that your brain will let most of them drift off into a place where they only make an appearance if you see a picture, smell a smell, or if a certain song comes on the radio. Then there are those memories that your brain decides it will never let go of. If you asked me about all of my days in Iraq, I could probably spout off two or three memories that stand out, but if you asked me about one specific night shift, I could play it back to you like I am living it all over again.

thewarhorse.org
The War Horse

The War Horse

Richlands, NC
The War Horse is an award-winning nonprofit newsroom educating the public on military service, war, and its impact. Our team achieves this through journalism, public forums, and writing seminars that ensure those most affected by war have a prominent voice in the national conversation.

