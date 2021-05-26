Cancel
Adopt a Golden Nashville says dogs rescued from China meat trade ready for adoption

By Kaylin Jorge
fox17.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four dogs rescued from the China meat trade and being housed in Nashville are ready to find their forever homes. Adopt a Golden Nashville said the pups made their way to Music City in March. "Saved from slaughter in the meat trade, dog rescue has no...

