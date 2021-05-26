Seven years after his mother's killing, CT native's new memoir confronts the horror of a family murder

A quiet cul-de-sac in Orange was shattered by a horrific act in July 2014. Timothy Granata, plagued by schizophrenia and wielding knives and sledgehammers, killed his mother, Claudia, in the living room of their family home. Other family members were not home at the time, and Timothy’s older brother, Vince, was in the Dominican Republic, teaching children to read. Timothy, who was 23 at the time, was later sentenced to 60 years in a psychiatric facility in Middletown after being found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Seven years after his mother's killing, Vince has come out with a memoir, Everything Is Fine, in which he stitches together a portrait of his mother, delves into his brother's mental illness, and explores what it takes to keep a family together and on a path toward healing after trauma. The following is an excerpt from the book.