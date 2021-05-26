'Novak Djokovic has a major flaw', says ATP legend

Winner this year at the Australian Open, world number one Novak Djokovic recently reached the final at the Internazionali BNL in Rome, where he was beaten in the third set by Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Nole, who has decided to register this week for the second round of the ATP 250 in Belgrade, will attempt to lift her second trophy at Roland Garros in Paris, where she played five finals and won one (in 2016 against the British Andy Murray).