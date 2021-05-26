Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

'Novak Djokovic has a major flaw', says ATP legend

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Posted by 
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Winner this year at the Australian Open, world number one Novak Djokovic recently reached the final at the Internazionali BNL in Rome, where he was beaten in the third set by Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Nole, who has decided to register this week for the second round of the ATP 250 in Belgrade, will attempt to lift her second trophy at Roland Garros in Paris, where she played five finals and won one (in 2016 against the British Andy Murray).

www.tennisworldusa.org
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Goran Ivanisevic
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atp#Tennis Players#Us Open Tennis#Atp#British#Essentiallysports#Serbian#Swiss#Balkan#Croat#Internazionali Bnl#Spaniard Rafael Nadal#Winner#Ivanisevic Talks#Belgrade#Paris#Time#Rome#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
WOKV

Nadal beats a tired Djokovic for 10th Italian Open title

ROME — (AP) — Rafael Nadal beat a tired Novak Djokovic 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 for a record-extending 10th Italian Open title on Sunday. The Spaniard recovered from a potentially dangerous fall after tripping over a raised line to take the latest installment of the most-played rivalry in modern men’s tennis.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Nadal overcomes blip to scythe down Djokovic in Rome final

Rafa Nadal warmed up for the French Open with a battling 7-5 1-6 6-3 win over world number one Novak Djokovic as the Spaniard claimed a record-extending 10th Italian Open title in Rome on Sunday in the latest chapter of their rivalry. After a mid-match wobble, Nadal turned up the...
TennisTennis-X.com

Nadal Holds Off Djokovic For 10th Rome Masters Title

The greatest rivalry in men’s tennis resumed Sunday in Italy with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic battling for the Rome Masters title. Djokovic came in as defending champion having won it a total of five times, but Nadal was a nine-time champion and the undisputed king when it comes to playing on clay.
Rome, INdailyjournal.net

Nadal’s weapon, his forehand, helps him beat Djokovic

ROME — The heavy topspin. That lefty spin. The loopy trajectory. Rafael Nadal’s forehand gave Novak Djokovic fits in the latest installment of the most-played rivalry in modern men’s tennis. A whopping 26 forehand winners — 15 in the first set alone — helped Nadal to a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

ATP Rome 2021: Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic's MATCH-POINT

After Paris, Barcelona and Monte-Carlo, Rafael Nadal adds the title number ten to the series of successes also at the Italian Open, in Rome. After having canceled a handful of match points to Denis Shapovalov, and having solved the problems of Reilly Opelka, the very Spanish champion wins an extraordinary match also against Novak Djokovic.
Tennisalbuquerqueexpress.com

Djokovic admits it's a 'long shot' to beat Nadal at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic admitted on Sunday that he's "a long shot" to win Roland Garros where he would likely have to dethrone rival and 13-time Paris champion Rafael Nadal. Djokovic may be world number one, but it's Nadal who is the undisputed king of clay in the French capital where he has lost just twice in 102 matches since 2005.
TennisBirmingham Star

Federer expects battle to get back to the top

Roger Federer said on Monday he expects to return to the top tier of tennis even though the next generation of players will have gained ground during his lengthy injury lay-off. Federer begins his comeback-proper on Swiss home soil in Geneva on Tuesday, with the 39-year-old tennis legend starting a...
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic wins Belgrade for 83rd title

Novak Djokovic of Serbia beat Slovakia's Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-3 for the 83rd singles title of his career on Saturday at the Belgrade Open. Playing in a final on home soil for the first time since 2011, the top-seeded and top-ranked Djokovic dropped his serve three times in the first set before taking control of the match.
Tennisnewsatw.com

Novak Djokovic completes French Open preparation with Belgrade Open win

World number one Novak Djokovic completed his French Open preparation on a winning note with victory at his own tennis centre in the Belgrade Open. The 34-year-old secured his 83rd career title by beating Slovakian world number 255 Alex Molcan 6-4 6-3. The qualifier broke Djokovic’s serve three times in...
Tennismelodyinter.com

Novak Djokovic praises Lorenzo Musetti after French Open battle

Novak Djokovic fought off nerves and the teenage exuberance of Lorenzo Musetti to reach his 15th quarter-final at the French Open. This was a first chance for 19-year-old Musetti, playing in his maiden grand slam, to test himself against one of the sport’s big beasts and for two sets the Italian was mesmerising before fading dramatically, pulling the plug trailing 6-7 (7) 6-7 (2) 6-1 6-0 4-0.