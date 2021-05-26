Cancel
Ridley Park, PA

Britain Swoops in to Buy Chinook Helicopters at Ridley Park Boeing Plant

Image via MoD (Ministry of Defense).

Boeing has signed a nearly $2 billion contract with the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence for 14 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, writes Michael Tyrrell for Aerospace Manufacturing.

MONTCO.Today is sharing Montgomery County’s story as it unfolds every day with positive, upbeat content.

