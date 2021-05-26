Cancel
Wilmington, NC

Angus Grill Opens Wilmington Location

By Jessica Maurer, posted
WilmingtonBiz
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngus Grill, a burger joint that started in Winterville, North Carolina, has opened its fourth location in Wilmington’s Brooklyn Arts District, bringing its hand-pattied angus burgers, cheesesteaks and brisket sandwiches to the Port City. The restaurant was founded in 2016 by Jeff Quann, who quickly expanded to Greenville, where it...

