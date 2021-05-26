Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

This Is the Most Common Melanoma in Dark Skin Tones. Why Don't We Hear About It More?

By Amanda Mitchel l
Allure
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Survivor's Guide, a series on navigating the impact of melanoma through beauty and self-care. When it comes to our physical well-being, we could all learn a thing or two from Santa Claus. As chaotic as things get, we should make sure we check everything twice — and being as thorough and meticulous as possible about tracking changes in our skin. (Not sure if it's changed? Check it again.) To say that skin cancer is no joke is an understatement, and most of us could likely do better when it comes to checking our skin for moles and melanomas, perhaps particularly Black people and other people of color. Acral lentiginous melanoma (ALM) is one of the most common types of melanoma for people with darker skin and it's important that we check everywhere for it. When your doctor or dermatologist says to look all over, they mean it — underarms, palms, bottoms of feet, and yes, between your toes.

www.allure.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
New York City, NY
City
Ohio, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Pharrell Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Types#Dark Skin#Skin Color#Alm#Optiskin#Darker Skin Tones#Skin Cancers#Skin Cancer Development#Skin Health#Skin Cancer Specialist#Regular Skin Checks#Fairer Skin#Color Variation#Nails#Sun Exposure#Diagnosis#Advanced Cancer#Toes#Things#Palms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CareThe Independent

This is why we need to take better care of our skin in the sun

Pick your favourite cliche: do as I say, not as I do; an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure; better safe than sorry; forewarned is forearmed. Mea culpa. All the above relate to my failure to follow the well-established health advice about sun exposure that I’ve offered repeatedly to my readers – routinely protect your skin from the cancer-causing and aging effects of the sun’s ultraviolet rays.
Skin CareThe Dickinson Press

Health Fusion: Do all skin tones need sun protection?

We go through a lot of sunscreen at my house. After years of reporting about the health risks of sun exposure, I'm a true believer in slathering up before heading outside. Dr. Dawn Davis, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist, says everyone should wear sunscreen. "We believe that all people should photo...
Skin CarePosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

What to do about chronically itchy skin

The average person is estimated to scratch an itch on their body about a hundred times a day, and that is considered pretty normal. But what if you have a chronic itch? The scratching could be nonstop, and you could scratch yourself to the point of bleeding, risking infection. Itching...
New York City, NYByrdie

Eyelid Scrubs: What Are They, and Are They Safe?

Swollen, itchy eyes are uncomfortable, to say the least. To clean debris, makeup, and bacteria that can accumulate at the lash line and in the creases of your eyelids, you might consider using an eyelid scrub. But, your eyes are highly sensitive, and the skin around the eyes is much thinner than the rest of the skin on your face. So, the question becomes, can you preserve the integrity of the delicate eye area when giving your eyelids a deep clean? Are eyelid scrubs bad for you?
Cancerindependentri.com

Common Sense Health: Go natural to debut your new hair color

American star of the silver screen Jean Harlow was known as the “Blonde Bombshell.” She once remarked, “If it wasn’t for my hair, Hollywood wouldn’t know me.” But did the blonde hair come at a huge price? Harlow was dead at the age of 26. Do you make a habit...
Skin Caregoodhousekeeping.com

7 Best Toners for Combination Skin, Recommended by Dermatologists

Combination skin can sometimes feel like it’s having an identity crisis. Dry in some places and oily in others, finding products that work for your whole face can feel a bit tricky sometimes. But in truth, toners (a.k.a. those liquid potions you swipe on after cleansing but before serums and moisturizer), are actually great for combination types.
Skin CarePosted by
Glamour

Priscilla Tsai Wouldn't Have a Skin-Care Brand if It Weren't For Her Acne

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When you have adult acne, it's easy to feel like you're the only one getting breakouts past the age of 18. However, anywhere between 12% to 22% of women ages 26 to 44 experience acne, and that number is increasing by the day (on the other hand, only around 3% of adult men experience the condition). In our new series, Acne Diaries, we're asking influential women who happen to have acne about their relationship to their skin, and the products they rely on to keep it happy.
Skin CareByrdie

Around The World Beauty's Aloe and Agave Gel Serum Saved My Skin From Sunburn

I can proudly say I've religiously been wearing sunscreen since my college days. Early on, my Latina dermatologist debunked the notion that brown-skinned people are exempt from the harms of UV rays. I didn't want wrinkles, and I certainly didn't want skin cancer, so SPF has remained a crucial step in my skincare regimen. With that said, I'd be lying if I told you I hadn't forgotten to reapply it or didn't put enough on at times.
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

10 best sunscreens for babies that are high in SPF and easy to apply

Gone are the bare-faced days when summer’s burn was the badge of a holiday well-spent. Red shoulders and peeling noses are signs of damage, and even sunburn as a child can contribute to a whole crop of issues later on – from premature ageing to wrinkles and even melanoma. And your infants’ sensitive, brand-new skin is especially vulnerable.The NHS recommends keeping newborns under 6 months out of the sun completely, instead seeking shade and covering up with a wide-brimmed hat and cool clothes (look out for UV-protective garb). But when a second line of defence is needed, there are shelves...
Skin CareConsumer Reports.org

The Truth About Hair, Skin, and Nail Supplements

Pharmacy shelves are filled with dietary supplements that manufacturers claim will help thinning hair, remove wrinkles, and restore weak, brittle nails. Their ingredients can include vitamins, minerals, herbs, hormones, fish oil, and collagen. And depending on the combination of ingredients, the supplements don’t come cheap. Prices can range from a few dollars to over $100 for a month’s supply, says dermatologist Rajani Katta, MD, clinical assistant professor of medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

Can Your Skin Get "Used To" Products? Here's Why & What To Do About It

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. There's nothing quite like the bliss of introducing a new ingredient or formula to your routine that does the work—like, Did you just get a facial? sort of work. You gladly restock, tell all your friends about your gold mine find, and wake up each morning to an impossibly lit-from-within glow—until one day, you don't. Over time, that once brilliant glow has dwindled down to a flicker; your skin isn't worse, per se, but it's not as lustrous as your initial memory serves.
Diseases & Treatmentsjerseysbest.com

Debunking the myth about dark skin and skin cancer

It doesn’t care if you call yourself Black, if you’re biracial, if you check the “Hispanic” box on a form, or if you’re a dark-skinned Southeast Asian who considers yourself white. All it cares about is how much melanin is in your skin, and its degree of protection from damaging...
Skin Carethezoereport.com

This Common Exfoliating Mistake Makes Dermatologists Cringe

As the seasons change so, too, should skin care routines. Despite your skin type, once the weather reaches warmer temperatures in the summer months, most people will experience a shift in their skin — from extensive dehydration or dry patches to excessive amount of oils caused by sweat. There are countless reasons for this, ranging from the added humidity in the air to spending a little more time in the sun — with an SPF of course. All of these different factors may leave you wondering, ‘what should I be doing with my skin right now?’
Skin CareCosmopolitan

Fraxel Laser Treatment: What to Know Before Booking the Appointment

Let me guess: You’re currently thinking about getting a Fraxel laser treatment. Yeah, I'm not surprised. Ever since masks have been coming off and mascne is on the decline, everyone I know seems to be talking about Fraxel lately, and I get the allure: Nothing sounds better than waving a magical (laser) wand over your face and getting smoother, brighter skin after just one treatment. Buuuut it's not necessarily as simple as that (sorry; I'm your resident party pooper). Fraxel is one of the more ~intense~ lasers, which means before you make an appointment, we gotta talk about the pain level, the downtime, and the commitment.
Skin CarePosted by
Health

Skin Tags Vs. Moles-How to Tell the Difference

Your skin is an amazing thing-not only is it the largest organ of the body, but it also helps you regulate body temperature and keeps out harmful microbes and other elements, among other tasks. It's also one major thing that makes all of us unique-and that includes different skin growths.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

7 Foundations for Mature Skin That Makeup Artists Can’t Stop Recommending to Clients Over 50

Because skin changes as we age, each decade brings about an entirely new set of needs, and dermatologists are constantly recommending routine swaps for your 30s, 40s, 50s, and beyond. In addition to adding skin-supporting ingredients into your daily regimen—like retinoids and peptides—you may also want to consider switching up your cosmetic lineup to include foundation for mature skin.