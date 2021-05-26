This Is the Most Common Melanoma in Dark Skin Tones. Why Don't We Hear About It More?

This story is part of Survivor's Guide, a series on navigating the impact of melanoma through beauty and self-care. When it comes to our physical well-being, we could all learn a thing or two from Santa Claus. As chaotic as things get, we should make sure we check everything twice — and being as thorough and meticulous as possible about tracking changes in our skin. (Not sure if it's changed? Check it again.) To say that skin cancer is no joke is an understatement, and most of us could likely do better when it comes to checking our skin for moles and melanomas, perhaps particularly Black people and other people of color. Acral lentiginous melanoma (ALM) is one of the most common types of melanoma for people with darker skin and it's important that we check everywhere for it. When your doctor or dermatologist says to look all over, they mean it — underarms, palms, bottoms of feet, and yes, between your toes.